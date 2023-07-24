Cosori Air Fryer models being recalled

Back in 2019 we reviewed the Cosori Air Fryer model CP158-AF. We actually still have this Cosori Air Fryer and haven’t had any issues with it. Now, the company is recalling several Cosori Air Fryer models, including the one we reviewed. We thought it important to share this recall with our audience due to our reviewing it in the past.

Here’s what the company’s recall notice tells us:

Cosori Air Fryer Recalls

5.8 Quart Models CP158-AF CP158-AF-R19 CP158-AF-RXW CP158-AF-RXR CAF-P581-BUSR CAF-P581-AUSR CAF-P581-RUSR

3.7 Quart Models CP137-AF CP137-AF-RXB CP137-AF-RXR CP137-AF-RXW

Smart 5.8 Quart CS158AF CS158AF-RXB CS158AF-R19 CAF-P581S-BUSR CAF-P581S-RUSR CAF-P581S-AUSR



We want to be the first to tell you that, in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, we’re conducting a voluntary recall of certain models of our COSORI-branded air fryers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The following air fryers sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico are affected:

If you purchased one of the above-referenced models as a gift for someone else, please forward this email to the gift recipient to inform them about this voluntary recall.

Despite meeting or exceeding all required product safety standards, Cosori conducted a thorough investigation and determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the wire connectors inside the air fryer models referenced above can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, in the US, Canada and Mexico. Our top priority is, and always has been, the safety of you, our customers. The best way for us to uphold this commitment to your safety is through a voluntary recall.

If your product’s model number is included in this recall, we will provide you with a free replacement air fryer unit (or you can choose from a selection of other Cosori products, depending on the model of your air fryer and subject to availability). Please note that the integrity of the free replacement air fryer units has been confirmed by rigorous 3rd party testing and an independent review by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Although this issue has been reported in only a very small fraction of the recalled units (roughly one out of every ten thousand sold) in the US, Canada and Mexico, we strongly encourage all customers with the above-referenced model numbers to register for the recall and receive a free replacement at recall.cosori.com.

