The top ten superhero movies by gross box office

Superhero movies have been a staple of the film industry for decades, but their popularity is showing signs of slowing down. I wrote an editorial talking about the fatigue audience are feeling over superhero movies.

But even with superhero fatigue setting in, superhero movies have been popular and have raked in billions of dollars at the box office. The top ten list is based on box office sales and not in any other order. We would be curious as to where you would rank these movies in terms of best to worst, leaving the box office earnings out of consideration.

For now, here is a list of the top ten superhero movies by gross box office, as of July 2023:

  1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.794 billion
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.910 billion
  3. Black Panther (2018) – $1.348 billion
  4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.048 billion
  5. The Avengers (2012) – $1.515 billion
  6. Incredibles 2 (2018) – $1.243 billion
  7. The Dark Knight (2008) – $1.084 billion
  8. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $1.405 billion
  9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – $1.392 billion
  10. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.081 billion

As you can see, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) dominates the list, with seven of the top ten spots. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) also has a strong showing, with three films on the list.

These films have all been incredibly successful, both critically and commercially. They have helped to usher in a new era of superhero movies, and they continue to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.

What factors contribute to the success of superhero movies?

There are numerous factors that contribute to the success of superhero movies. These include:

  • Popular characters: Superhero movies are often based on popular comic book characters, which gives them a built-in audience with the potential to attract new audiences.
  • Great storytelling: Superhero movies need to have great stories that engage audiences and keep them entertained.
  • Visual effects: Superhero movies regularly feature impressive visual effects that help to bring the characters and their world to life.
  • Action: Superhero movies are frequently full of action, which appeals to audiences who enjoy exciting movies.
  • Humor: Superhero movies typically have a sense of humor, which helps to make them more enjoyable for audiences.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to the success of superhero movies. As I mentioned before, while this genre has been popular, the quality of movies in this genre has declined and audiences are not reacting to them as they once did. Maybe that will change in the near future?

