Lexar announces NM790 M.2 2280 SSD and two new DRAM models

Lexar announced three additions to its gaming product lineup – the new NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD, ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s, and ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s.

Here are some of the key features:

NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write1 2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs2 Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs2

ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s Unleash your gaming performance with CAS Latency CL32-38-38-76 Features a premium aluminum heat spreader for optimal heat dissipation Designed for the latest Intel® XMP 3.0

ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s Delivers blazing-fast DDR4 overclocked performance to elevate your gaming experience Full range RGB support – customize your colors and effects with a vibrant RGB light bar Features an aluminum heat spreader and wing design for optimal heat dissipation



The NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD is perfect for gamers and content creators, delivering incredible speeds of 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write thanks to its PCIe Gen4 tech, which includes HMB 3.0 and Dynamic SLC Cache. So whether users are looking to vanquish foes in their gaming battles or conquer their latest creative pursuits, the NM790 SSD is ready to take on the challenge.

On the memory side, Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s gives hardcore gamers the power of next-gen DDR5. A premium aluminum heat spreader lets them game in style while keeping their system cool for blazing-fast performance, stability, and reliability.

Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s lets gamers play in style with vibrant RGB lighting. Featuring an aluminum heat spreader and an aggressive wing design for optimal heat dissipation, ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory keeps gamers’ motherboards and systems cool even when overclocked.

Both the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory and the Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory feature Lexar RGB Sync, powerful RGB lighting control software that lets gamers customize and synchronize their lighting effects by color, intensity, and speed.

“We’re excited to offer gamers a variety of choices so they can build out their rigs according to their requirements. Our powerful SSDs and overclocked memory give gamers the performance they demand, allowing them to level-up their game,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing.

The Lexar NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD is available now at the following MSRPs: 512GB at $49.99, 1TB at $69.99, 2TB at $124.99, 4TB at $209.99. Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s is available now as a 32GB kit (16GB x 2) for $124.99. Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s is available now for $59.99 for a 16GB kit (8GB x 2) and $79.99 for a 32GB kit (16GB x 2).

