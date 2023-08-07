Flashback: 20 of the greatest rock bands of the ’80s

Our flashback series continues as we take a look back at the best decade there ever was, the ’80s. Of course, my biases are at play with the latter sentence, but I digress. Rock bands of the ’80s is a massive topic because there were so many flavors of rock and roll at the time.

It was a decade of musical innovation and cultural upheaval, giving rise to an eclectic mix of rock bands that pushed boundaries and left an indelible mark on the music scene. From arena anthems to rebellious punk, the ’80s introduced a diverse range of rock bands that continue to influence and inspire generations of music enthusiasts. In this article, we’ll delve into the 20 of the greatest rock bands of the 1980s that defined the era and shaped the course of rock music.

This list does not rate these bands, rather, it showcases a small portion of bands from this era that made a mark on music culture.

20 Great ’80s Rock Bands

U2: Dublin-based U2 emerged as one of the most iconic rock bands of the 1980s, blending socially conscious lyrics with atmospheric rock sounds. Hits like “With or Without You” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” catapulted them to international stardom. The Police: Sting and his bandmates crafted a unique sound fusing rock, reggae, and punk elements. Their hits like “Every Breath You Take” and “Roxanne” captured the spirit of the decade. Guns N’ Roses: Bringing a raw and rebellious energy, Guns N’ Roses stormed the scene with their debut album, “Appetite for Destruction.” Their fusion of hard rock and glam metal defined a generation. Queen: Continuing their reign from the 1970s, Queen’s anthemic rock ballads like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Another One Bites the Dust” maintained their global dominance. The Cure: Known for their gothic and alternative sound, The Cure produced hits like “Just Like Heaven” and “Lovesong” that resonated with the disaffected youth of the era. Bon Jovi: With their charismatic frontman Jon Bon Jovi, the band achieved fame through their infectious rock anthems, including “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.” AC/DC: This Australian powerhouse brought thunderous rock to the masses with classics like “Back in Black” and “Highway to Hell,” solidifying their status as rock legends. R.E.M.: R.E.M.’s jangly guitar-driven rock and introspective lyrics gave rise to hits like “Losing My Religion,” making them pioneers of the alternative rock movement. Van Halen: Eddie Van Halen’s virtuoso guitar skills propelled the band to stardom with hits like “Jump” and “Panama,” establishing them as pioneers of the glam metal genre. The Rolling Stones: These rock veterans continued to deliver timeless hits during the ’80s, including “Start Me Up” and “Undercover of the Night,” maintaining their rock ‘n’ roll legacy. Duran Duran: With their catchy synth-pop-infused rock, Duran Duran dominated the charts with hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Rio,” epitomizing the era’s new wave movement. Def Leppard: Def Leppard’s blend of hard rock and catchy melodies yielded chart-toppers like “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Love Bites,” securing their place in rock history. Metallica: Revolutionizing heavy metal, Metallica’s intense sound and socially charged lyrics, as seen in “Master of Puppets” and “One,” made them icons of the genre. Journey: Known for their power ballads, Journey struck a chord with tracks like “Don’t Stop Believin”‘ and “Open Arms,” becoming anthems for generations. The Smiths: Morrissey’s distinctive vocals and Johnny Marr’s intricate guitar work defined The Smiths’ indie rock sound, with tracks like “How Soon Is Now?” resonating with fans. Aerosmith: Aerosmith continued to captivate audiences with their bluesy rock sound, producing hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Love in an Elevator.” The Clash: A punk rock institution, The Clash’s politically charged anthems like “London Calling” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” left an enduring legacy. Talking Heads: Blurring the lines between rock, funk, and new wave, Talking Heads produced genre-defying hits like “Burning Down the House” and “Once in a Lifetime.” INXS: Hailing from Australia, INXS gained international acclaim with their sultry rock sound, exemplified by tracks like “Need You Tonight” and “New Sensation.” Dire Straits: Mark Knopfler’s distinctive guitar playing defined Dire Straits’ sound, showcased in hits like “Money for Nothing” and “Sultans of Swing,” leaving an indelible mark on the decade. (BONUS ENTRY) Stryper: Formed in 1983 as Roxx Regime, they signed with major label Enigma Records and released their debut album The Yellow and Black Attack. In the mid-1980s, Stryper enjoyed their most successful period, beginning with the release of To Hell with the Devil, which achieved platinum sales status. The band continues to make albums and tour.

Conclusion

The 1980s was a transformative era for rock music, marked by its diversity, innovation, and experimentation. These 20 rock bands captured the spirit of the times, each contributing their unique sound and style to the musical landscape. From anthems of empowerment to introspective ballads, the 1980s produced a musical tapestry that continues to inspire and influence generations of rock enthusiasts to this day.

