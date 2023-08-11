Samsung’s One UI 6 Beta is now available for S23 users

Samsung has launched its One UI 6 beta program for users of its Galaxy S23 series. Based on Android 14, One UI 6 enables a “more user-friendly experience,” bringing new enhancements to Samsung apps and features including a more streamlined design and wider options for personalization, which Samsung has been getting better at.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of the Software Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all.” Samsung

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say:

One UI 6 makes a compelling first impression with its beautiful simplicity. Many elements have been tweaked to create a more modern look and feel, such as the impactful new default font and the new emojis on the Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel has been revamped with an updated layout that makes it effortless for users to access their most used features.

It is easier than ever to adjust screen visibility on the go, as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel. Furthermore, there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe in the upper-right corner of the screen.

One UI 6 is loaded with great new ways for users to customize the Galaxy experience based on their own habits and preferences, so it feels even more like an extension of themselves. For instance, it is now possible to set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines, such as a calming photo of a forest in Sleep Mode. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users preselect a camera mode and a storage location — like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots.

Galaxy S23 series users are invited to join the One UI 6 beta program and be among the first to try out the latest enhancements and share valuable feedback. The program is available in the United States, Germany and South Korea starting today.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.