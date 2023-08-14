Netflix is adding the ability to stream games

We already know that NVIDIA Shield TV, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna, and others are offering cloud gaming services. Now, Netflix is trying to bring cloud gaming streaming to users as well. The streaming service provider is definitely pushing some exciting features for everyone to enjoy regardless of where they are.

This feature is currently in its first public beta test for subscribers in Canada and the United Kingdom. Although it is only available to a small number of customers, those two countries can begin cloud gaming on certain TVs as well as PCs and Macs today. The latter two will be supported in a few weeks. Of course, this is a limited beta test, but it allows those selected people to try out Netflix’s game streaming technology and controller, allowing the firm to improve things over time.

This initial test now includes two games: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, which Netflix owns, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem mining arcade game. To play the games on TVs, Netflix allows users to use their mobile device as a controller, while PC and Mac users can utilize a mouse and keyboard.

Here is the list of TVs and connected TV devices that can support Netflix’s games:

Amazon Fire TV streaming media players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

According to Netflix, “additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.” That is, even if you do not own one of the compatible TVs, you may be able to do so in the future.

