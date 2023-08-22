AT&T is expanding Internet Air availability

AT&T Internet Air is now available in 16 new markets. Expanding into areas of Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon, PA; Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Phoenix (Prescott), Chicago, Detroit, Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI; Hartford-New Haven, CT; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Portland, OR; Salt Lake City, Seattle-Tacoma and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota). These are primarily areas where the company does not currently offer other forms of home internet service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Internet Air can be compared to Verizon’s Home LTE service made for customers who aren’t near many broadband internet providers. Here are the details AT&T provided in its press release:

Customers can easily self-install AT&T Internet Air and be up and running in less than 15 minutes. Simply scan a QR code inside the box to access step-by-step instructions.

Our Smart Home Manager app will help customers find the best spot in their home with the strongest connection. AT&T Internet Air also offers add-on Wi-Fi extenders to create a mesh network.

Price: $55/month + taxes, but new and existing postpaid AT&T wireless customers in targeted locations who are eligible for AT&T Internet Air can get a $20/month discount with an eligible postpaid wireless plan. This brings the total to $35 + tax with Autopay and Paperless Billing. Plus, there are no overage fees, no price increases at 12 months, no equipment fees and no annual contract.

There isn’t one solution that can address all customers so we’re thoughtfully investing in multiple connectivity avenues. We believe that fiber is the best internet technology; that’s why we’ve been investing in fiber for the past 10 years and why we have increased our investment to historical levels to bring it to even more Americans. But fixed wireless is part of our connectivity toolbox. And it’s a great choice for customers where fiber is not available.

Wireless: America’s most reliable 5G network to connect people on the go

Fiber: The backbone of our entire network with multi-gig speeds for our customers

Fixed Wireless: A viable solution in areas where fiber is not available or feasible

Satellite: Working to develop supplemental technologies like satellite to fill gaps in coverage, especially for public safety and connected cars

More information on AT&T Internet Air can be found on the company’s blog post about this rollout.

