Dropbox is ending its unlimited storage plan

Dropbox was the first ever cloud-based storage platform I used to store all my photos and documents. That was before Google came out with Drive and Microsoft with OneDrive. Now, it’s nothing but the past. Of course, the platform is still utilized by many, whether it be a company using it for their employees to a small group using it to share pictures or documents. But as of August 24th, 2023, Dropbox is moving to a metered storage policy on their advanced plan.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Because the Dropbox Advanced plan was developed with businesses in mind, no one had to be concerned about storage growing as more and more people joined. That gave them the sophisticated admin, audit, security, and integration capabilities they needed, coupled with the amount of storage they required.

Dropbox discovered over time, meanwhile, that a growing percentage of users who were purchasing the Advanced plan were not operating a company or organization. They ultimately used that method for Chia and Cryptocurrency mining. Recently, Dropbox stated, “We’ve seen a surge of this behavior in the wake of other services making similar policy changes. We’ve observed that customers like these frequently consume thousands of times more storage than our genuine business customers, which risks creating an unreliable experience for all of our customers.”

They continue by saying that keeping a list of use cases for “acceptable” and “unacceptable” conduct was not a workable option, so they opted to abandon the “as much space as you need” policy and switch to a metered model.

Starting today, customers who purchase the Advanced plan from Dropbox with three active licenses will receive 15TB of storage. That is more than enough storage for a business to keep documents, images, and videos. 5TB of additional storage will be added for each new active license. Over 99% of Advanced customers that use fewer than 35TB of storage per license will be allowed to keep the total amount of storage their team is using at the time they are informed.

Finally, new customers who require extra storage capacity will be able to purchase storage add-ons beginning September 18th, and current customers beginning November 1st, for $10 per month or $96 per year. Dropbox will progressively transition existing customers to the new policy beginning November 1st, and users will be notified at least 30 days before their scheduled migration date.

I don’t use Dropbox as often as I used to, but for those of you who do, how do you feel about the new user storage policy? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.