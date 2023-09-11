Watch the first 17 minutes of Forza Motorsport gameplay here!

It has been ages since Forza Motorsport 7 was released back in 2017. In fact, 8 years is the longest gap between games in the series since its inception back in 2005. Today, Turn 10 Studios released a new video which features the first 17 minutes of the game, including gameplay footage of a fan favourite and a new race course.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

In the video below, you can experience firsthand the first few races which include:

This morning Turn 10 Studios unveiled the first 17 minutes of Forza Motorsport. Check out the first few races and more including:

An Open Practice lap at Maple Valley behind the wheel of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the last two laps of an endurance race at Hakone where you will experience the 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R.

The Builders Cup Intro Series introduces a few select starter cars including the 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R and 2018 Ford Mustang GT.

A full-grid race on the all-new Grand Oak Raceway with the 2018 Honda Civic Type R.

Without further ado, check out the graphics and gameplay and let us know what you think!

Forza Motorsport is the eighth game in the series and is available for pre-order on the Microsoft Store and Steam. Players that pre-purchase the Premium Edition or the Premium Edition Upgrade (for Game Pass subscribers) will have access to the game 5 days early starting October 5, 2023. Forza Motorsport is coming on October 10 to Xbox Series X|S consoles, Windows 10 and 11 PCs via the Microsoft Store and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

What do you think about the recently released gameplay footage of Forza Motorsport? Are you going to be playing it when it comes out next month? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.