HP announces a slick looking foldable PC, the HP Spectre Fold

Foldables are a hot thing in the mobile market right now. Samsung and Motorola are the two primary drivers in the United States, with overseas brands like Oppo and Huawei servicing Europe and Asia. But the folding PC market hasn’t yet taken off. The last major foldable PC that was released came out of Lenovo, the X1 Fold. And while it was a decent attempt, it still needed some work. HP thinks it has done the work needed to take another shot at a folding PC device and has announced the HP Spectre Fold.

This new PC sports a massive 17″ OLED display and can be used in a variety of ways, which HP says gives users more flexibility.

“Consumers are demanding greater flexibility to connect, work, and play for their hybrid lives beyond what the traditional laptop can provide,” said Jo Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP Inc. “We are excited to introduce the HP Spectre Foldable PC, designed to seamlessly adapt to the various ways you want to work with its unique, durable form factor that pushes the boundaries of design and technology.” HP

The Spectre Fold easily transitions between the three distinct form factors for a frictionless user experience. Effortlessly switch from a traditional laptop to a slim tablet with a continuous 17-inch screen, then to a powerful desktop with a sleek built-in kickstand. This is made possible with a foldable panel and integrated hinge, designed for durability and tested with the same requirements as traditional HP laptops.

The Spectre Fold surpasses the conventional laptop experience as the world’s first foldable PC with one and half screens using a physical keyboard.iv No additional cables are needed to charge the Bluetooth® keyboard or pen with wireless charging integrated into the device.

The Spectre Fold’s expanded screen is the star of the show, leveraging Windows Snap along with an HP enhanced mode to quickly adapt and reconfigure the Windows layout. In traditional laptop mode, toggle between content and windows, edit photos in Photoshop using the extended or expanded laptop mode, or watch an IMAX movie on the full screen using the world’s first foldable PC with IMAX Enhanced Certification.

The Spectre Fold is the world’s first foldable PC with built-in AI for security, wellness, and gesture controls. An advanced AI chip adapts to your needs, delivering a tailored computing experience that focuses on you. Enjoy features such as walk away lock, wake on approach, auto-screen dimming, and privacy alerts to enhance your privacy. Screen time and distance reminders, along with touch-free content control, help you focus on wellbeing while providing a more intuitive interaction with the device.

Some key points of this device include:

Experience the future of computing with the HP Spectre Foldable PC as a small, foldable 12.3-inch laptop. This innovative device offers the convenience of a compact laptop when you need it, with expanded mode as a one-and-a-half screen option or extended mode for dual screen functionality. Its unique folding mechanism ensures a seamless transition between modes, providing the ultimate flexibility for your ever-changing needs.

Discover the elegance and ease of the HP Spectre Foldable PC as a slim 17-inch tablet. With its lightweight and ultra-thin design, you can effortlessly hold and navigate this tablet with one hand, making it the ideal companion for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. Its large, vivid screen provides an immersive viewing experience, while its thin profile ensures minimal bulk in your bag.

Experience the versatile convenience of the HP Spectre Foldable PC as a desktop. With its sleek built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard, you set can up an efficient workspace at a moment’s notice, whether you’re at a coffee shop, coworking space, or on a business trip.

Available in the U.S. for pre-order today, Thursday, September 14, at Best Buy for $4,999.99.

