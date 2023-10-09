Austrian Audio announces its new MiCreator Studio pocket recording system

Austrian Audio has announced its MiCreator Studio, an ultra-flexible pocket recording system that seamlessly combines a condenser microphone and a USB-C audio interface in a compact, rugged design that lets you record anywhere.

MiCreator Studio, which features an inspiring aesthetic design and the same top-notch audio performance that Austrian Audio has become known for, is suitable for music recording, podcasting, field recording, interviews and a range of other applications.

The new recording system — which is small enough to fit in a jeans pocket — features a condenser microphone and a built-in audio interface, intuitive on-board controls, a line input and a range of expansion options to accommodate different applications. Users can select among three different microphone sensitivity options, including a ‘Low Gain’ setting that can handle up to 130 dB SPL. An additional input enables multitracking possibilities as well as optional stereo recording — all of this in an eye-catching, compact and plug-and-play recording system that fits in your pocket.

​Whether you are at home making demos, rehearsing with your band or creating recordings and interviews on-the-go, MiCreator and its extensive line of accessories provide limitless creative flexibility to record any time or place when creativity strikes.

Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio, which includes the single microphone / interface unit, is priced at $199 and is a compact and flexible solution, suitable for most users. The system includes a condenser microphone, line input, onboard controls and expansion options — all in a robust, all-metal housing that is ready for the next project.

The MiCreator System Set is ideal for recording music and various content and includes MiCreator Studio and a satellite MiCreator microphone for increased flexibility and recording possibilities. By using the satellite microphone, users can capture high-quality audio in stereo, while achieving perfect mic placement with the included MiniBar stereo bar. Accessories include two customizable faceplates and a custom case to keep your rig protected while on the go.

Both MiCreator Studio and MiCreator System Set come with Steinberg Cubase LE digital audio workstation or Wavelab Cast for podcasts and social media.

The MiCreator Satellite is also available for separate purchase, priced at $99. The MiCeator Y-Lav lavaliere microphone, featuring direct latency-free monitoring, is also available — turning your MiCreator system into a mobile content creation powerhouse.

Users can record two simultaneous sources by tethering MiCreator Y-Lav to MiCreator Studio — freeing up the Studio mic for another source. Users can also connect MiCreator Satellite or MiCreator Y-Lav into a camera with a Y adapter (1x TRRS to 2x TRS), ensuring that content sounds as good as it looks.

“Many times a quick riff, a scratch vocal, or unplanned content creation is the best performance, so why not capture everything with studio quality sound,” says Martin Seidl, CEO of Austrian Audio. “​Whether you’re at home or on the go, MiCreator Studio always keeps Austrian Audio recording quality within reach.”

Bryan Bradley, President of Group One Limited, Austrian Audio’s US distributor, adds: “This is an exciting new direction for Austrian Audio, and we’re excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired.”

Key Features

Plug-and-play USB-C microphone and audio interface

Condenser capsule for top-notch audio quality

Max SPL: 130 dB

Austrian Audio Open Acoustic Technology

Two gain settings and one knob jogwheel for easy volume control

“FlexTilt” vertical adjustment of the mic head for ideal positioning

Input for connecting a second device (MiCreator Satellite, Y-LAV mic, Instrument) – great for interview situations

Two headphone outputs: Easily collaborate with fellow musicians

Latency-free direct monitoring of the mic and input while recording

Rugged metal housing with changeable faceplates for various color combinations and customization

Designed in Vienna, Austria

