New on Netflix October 20-26: New series, films, and documentaries galore

First off, HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13TH! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 20-26th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 20-26th list, which is headlined by a whopping 16 Netflix series, films, documentaries, comedy, and family shows.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in October. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Ghost Detective: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind: Customize your character and choose your story: Will you enter the dating pods looking for romance in Love Is Blind?

Storyteller: Once upon a time — wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this puzzle game.

Vikings: Valhalla: Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build your settlement and lead raids against rivals to become a legend.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in October but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary traces the meteoric rise of Australia’s first drill rap stars, defiant in the face of police’s efforts to stop them from performing.

And now for the Netflix October 20-26th list:

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): Season seven of Emmy Award-winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA’s hottest disco. Doona! (NETFLIX SERIES): A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.

A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol. Elite: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): Omar is back. Iván has a broken heart. Isadora deals with her dangerous family. Is it possible for the students at Las Encinas to trust one another?

The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise. Ocean’s Eleven 🇨🇦

Old Dads (NETFLIX FILM): Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

October 21

Murder by Numbers 🇨🇦

Only the Brave 🇨🇦

The Secret Life of Pets 🇨🇦

Trolls 🇨🇦

October 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 🇨🇦

October 23

Princess Power: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): When there’s trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other — because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess!

October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Get Gotti (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of Fear City follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom’s voicemail glitches.

October 25

Absolute Beginners (NETFLIX SERIES): Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

