Limited Edition NACON Colorlight and Revolution X Camo Xbox controllers now available

There is no shortage of PC/Xbox controllers and NACON has just released two more: the Limited Edition Colorlight and Revolution X Camo game controllers, just in time for the holiday season.

The two new wired controllers are officially licensed for Xbox and compatible with PC. Both offer customizable features, as well as “lightning-fast responsiveness.”

“With holiday spending predicted to reach an all-time high, gamers will search for the best gear to complement their Xbox setups. The breadth of advanced features and customization options of these new controllers, paired with a competitive price points should please the most demanding gamers.



“We’ve also drawn insights from our category leading camo headsets, to inspire the introduction of the Revolution X Field Camo controller. Walmart has been a key destination for RIG gaming headsets, where we offer nine models, four of which are special camo editions. As an exclusive, we believe that the Revolution X Camo is well-positioned for strong performance.” Jack Reynolds, President of NACON Gaming North America

As for the Colorlight wired gamepad, it features a low latency design, a 3.5mm headphone jack for game audio and chat and a durable 3-meter braided USB cable. Both thumbstick sensitivity and trigger dead zones are adjustable using the Windows App available on the Microsoft Store.

The Limited Edition NACON Colorlight Xbox/PC Gamepad.

The Colorlight Wired Gamepad features:

Officially Licensed for Xbox: Customizable LED controller licensed for Xbox and compatible with PC.

Customizable LED controller licensed for Xbox and compatible with PC. Customizable Colors : 6 LEDs with 25 colour variations, 4 lighting effects and 3 scrolling speeds allow for over a quintillion customization combinations.

6 LEDs with 25 colour variations, 4 lighting effects and 3 scrolling speeds allow for over a quintillion customization combinations. Dedicated App: Map buttons, set thumbstick sensitivity and adjust trigger dead zones with the dedicated app available on the Microsoft Store.

Map buttons, set thumbstick sensitivity and adjust trigger dead zones with the dedicated app available on the Microsoft Store. Game Chat: 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and chat functionality (headset not included).

3.5mm headphone jack for audio and chat functionality (headset not included). Low Latency Design: Wired to reduce latency and give you split-second reaction speeds.

Wired to reduce latency and give you split-second reaction speeds. Built to Last: Durable and flexible 3-meter braided USB cable included.

For those looking for even more customization, the Revolution X Field Camo Controller is the way to go. Not only can gamers adjust thumbstick sensitivity, trigger dead zones, and map buttons, but it also comes with concave and convex thumbsticks, as well as weights you can add to adjust the weight of the controller itself.

The Limited Edition NACON Revolution X Xbox/PC Game Controller.

The Revolution X Camo features:

Competition-grade wired controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

wired controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Pro Customization: Map buttons, set thumbstick sensitivity, set trigger dead zones and much more with the dedicated Revolution X app that allows pro customization options. Switch between concave and convex thumbsticks plus thumbstick shaft sizes allowing you to customize your play style.

Map buttons, set thumbstick sensitivity, set trigger dead zones and much more with the dedicated Revolution X app that allows pro customization options. Switch between concave and convex thumbsticks plus thumbstick shaft sizes allowing you to customize your play style. Low latency, greater accuracy: Wired to reduce latency, allowing for faster reaction times and greater accuracy. Four programmable rear panel triggers provide an extra level of control.

Wired to reduce latency, allowing for faster reaction times and greater accuracy. Four programmable rear panel triggers provide an extra level of control. Special Field Camo colorway: Cloaked in a Forest Camo design to complete your tactical gaming setup.

Cloaked in a Forest Camo design to complete your tactical gaming setup. Durable: Long 9.8FT/3M nylon braided cable that is highly durable and ultra-flexible.

Long 9.8FT/3M nylon braided cable that is highly durable and ultra-flexible. Game Chat: 3.5 mm headphone jack for game audio and chat functionality (headphones not included)

3.5 mm headphone jack for game audio and chat functionality (headphones not included) Buttons overview: Xbox, View, Menu & Share

The Colorlight Wired Gamepad is available exclusively through GameStop for $39.99 while the Revolution X Camo is available exclusively through Walmart for $74.00. Check back soon for our full reviews!

