The TourBox Elite and Neo are great gift ideas for creatives

From hobby photographers to seasoned creatives, we all know someone who’s passionate about art. They usually have a particular taste and style that can make gift giving difficult, but TourBox might be what you need.

TourBox NEO and TourBox Elite are designed to enhance the design and editing process for content creators, photographers, videographers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators, and audio producers. Users can streamline their workflow a with improved functionality (compared to a usual keyboard/mouse) and quick access to commonly used functions and tools across all design programs. These include Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier Pro, DaVinci Studio, AutoDesk AutoCad, Capture One, or even one of the Microsoft Office apps.

Neo: The TourBox Neo allows quick access to commonly used functions like undo/redo, copy/paste, and switching between tools and is compatible with any editing software. The TourBox Neo features a customizable interface allowing users to assign up to 25 functions and commands based on their preference and enables streamlined and efficient operation. Available in classic black. Priced at $169.

Elite: The TourBox Elite is a Bluetooth console to speed up all digital content creation, featuring dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0 to support two devices simultaneously. It allows quick access to commonly used functions like undo/redo, copy/paste, and switching between tools and is compatible with any editing software. The TourBox Elite has 2 variations of haptic feedback and 3 speed control modes for an immersive and simulated touch experience. Available in classic black, ivory white, and smoke-black translucent. Priced at $268.

