Govee announces its new Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector allows users to revel in the breathtaking beauty of the cosmos from the comfort of home. This celestial marvel brings the stars to one’s doorstep, utilizing cutting-edge lighting technology and disc projection to create an otherworldly spectacle.

With eight mesmerizing projection discs, 38 preset cosmic lighting effects and two dynamic laser motion forms, it offers many true-to-life, dynamic universe scenarios. Along with the built-in audio features, this product enables users to synchronize the stars with white noise or their favorite music, creating a serene and cozy ambiance perfect for a night of tranquil slumber or contemplative meditation.

These are the key features of the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro:

Richer projections with double the lamp beads: Use the white lamp beads to project eight included discs, while the RGB light beads provide 38+ preset lighting effects.

Innovative Structural Design: With three groups of laser projections and two types of movement, users can utilize the dynamic laser star point effect for a more realistic universe projection. Additionally, the projector’s blue laser won’t harm eyes during use.

Unique and Dynamic Projection Effects: The projector light features rotating projections, multi-stage precision gear design, and a 32.7 min non-repetitive projection screen, making the lighting effects more vivid.

2-in-1 Projector with White Noise: The Govee Galaxy Light Projector includes a built-in music speaker with 38+ preset white noises to choose from, allowing for a richer and more immersive experience.

Smart App Control: Use the Govee Home App for convenient smart app control, or pair with your preferred voice assistant for hands-free voice control via Google Home and Alexa.

The Galaxy Light Projector Pro can be used anywhere, but it’s recommended to use it to provide a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere in the living room or a sleep aid scene in the bedroom.

3m away from the wall recommended. The projection direction is perpendicular to the wall.

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro retails for $179.99 and will be available in the U.S. on Govee’s website and Amazon. It will be available in the UK and EU at a later, to be announced date.

