Noble Audio announces its XM1 2-way IEMs with MEMS driver and USB-C

Noble Audio today announced the launch of XM1, the company’s first wired USB-C In-Ear Monitors (IEMs). The XM1 leverages Noble Audio’s strategic partnership with xMEMS Labs, pioneers in Solid-State Fidelity. Through this partnership, Noble Audio is among the first audio brands in the world to integrate xMEMS’ cutting-edge MEMS speaker technology into its products.

With xMEMS helping deliver exceptional sound quality, phase coherence, and treble extension, the XM1 is further evidence of Noble Audio’s status as a leader in portable audio experiences. Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say.

The XM1 is Noble Audio’s first wired USB-C product, designed to bring audiophile grade sound quality to smartphone users without requiring an additional DAC and amplifier. Ease of use and convenience were key factors in the development of this product, following Noble Audio’s “sound quality-first” philosophy.

The XM1 was designed using Noble Audio’s “Trinity design principle” that emphasizes the selection of drivers, usability, and industrial design to craft a luxurious and enjoyable medium for listening to music at home, on the go, or wherever the user may be.

Drivers: Hybrid 2-way configuration of xMEMS Cowell, delivering crystal clear mids and highs, and an 8.3mm high-performance dynamic driver for thunderous bass. The MEMS and dynamic drivers work in tandem to deliver a new level of sound performance.

The Noble Audio XM1 will start shipping in Jan. 2024 for MSRP of $699 USD.

