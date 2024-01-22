[CES 2024] ESR announced its new line of Qi2 chargers at CES

ESR first came across my radar about two years ago. I ordered two of their cases and one of their wireless car charging dash mounts, and absolutely loved them. Since then, I still use the dash mount and I rock an ESR case at least half of the time on my iPhones.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

So when I noticed that ESR was going to be at CES 2024, I wanted to go check them out. Sadly, my time at CES was short this time, but at least I have their press release. The company announced, at CES 2024, its new lineup of Qi2 chargers at the Vegas show and here is what the company had to say in its press release.

ESR at CES 2024

Always on the cutting-edge of mobile charging technology, ESR is once again providing users with innovative ways to upgrade the way they charge. Fresh off the back of its recent MagSafe + CryoBoost release, the brand is excited to debut its new lineup of 15W fast chargers for iPhone.

ESR’s lineup unleashes the true potential of MagSafe with the biggest, fastest collection of 15W MagSafe chargers and accessories. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, ESR’s expansive collection of 15W Qi2 and Apple-certified MagSafe chargers delivers full-speed charging wherever users want it.

As of November 2023, ESR is the all-time top-selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon.com, with over 12 million products sold. From cases to chargers and other accessories, ESR has been finding innovative ways to get more out of MagSafe to make users’ everyday experience with their iPhones better. The launch of this Qi2 collection is the next step in their continued mission to make tech easier to use.

Qi Charging In Car

ESR has also got users covered on their daily drive. The world’s 1st Qi2 Car Charger is an upgrade on their best-selling Car Charger for MagSafe, and its Qi2 certification ensures safe and reliable 15W fast charging for iPhones. The charger combines strong magnets with a holding force of 1,600 g and a 3-point-support air vent mount to ensure that the iPhone and charger stay securely mounted, even on bumpy roads. The charger also comes with a dashboard mount to ensure compatibility with practically all cars, while the adjustable ball joint and full ring of magnets enable precise angle adjustment in portrait or landscape to ensure a comfortable view for navigation.

Qi2 Charging On The Run

When you’re on the go, ESR’s Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger is the perfect companion for any trip. Its foldable design and included travel bag let users take the power of MagSafe with them on the road, and it offers 15W fast charging for iPhone, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for Apple Watch, and 5W charging for AirPods. Its compact, lightweight design makes taking it on the go easy, and its all-in-one charging capability takes the stress out of staying powered up when travelling.

Release Schedule

ESR will first release its 15W Qi2 Car Charger in mid-January, and the rest of the collection will be available in the following months. ESR is also launching MagSafe cases for the new Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 19th along with a full lineup of screen and lens protectors.

What do you think of ESR? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Please share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.