soundcore announces new AeroFit and AeroFit Pro

soundcore made a few announcements at CES 2024, two of those announcements were its new AeroFit and AeroFit Pro wireless earphones. soundcore is Anker’s audio division and they make some of the nicest affordably priced earphones and headphones on the market.

Both of these new soundcore earphones are coming in at the under $180 price point and provide some really great features and specs. Check out what you can expect.

AeroFit

Ultra-Lightweight Open-Ear Comfort: Non-intrusive design built around your ears. Gentle skin-loving materials for a soft touch Ultra-lightweight

Balanced and Clear Sound: Titanium coated-dome Directional acoustic system for less sound leakage and more bass. BassUp technology

Enhanced Situational Awareness: Ambient sound for enhanced safety and easier communication

I PX7 Waterproof and SweatGuard: Industry-leading waterproof rating and exclusive SweatGuard for complete protection

Specs and Features: Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Drivers: 14 mm 4 Mics Touch Control Playtime: 11/42H Fast charge: 10 Min/4hrs soundcore App

Price: $129.99

AeroFit Pro

Maximum Comfort with Open-Ear Design: Non-intrusive design built around your ears. Gentle skin-loving materials for a soft touch

Snug & Secure Fit: Ergonomically designed ear hook Flexible fit with aerospace grade 0.7 mm thick titanium wire Detachable and adjustable neckband for a secure fit.

Thumping Bass for Maximum Motivation: 16.2 mm oversized drivers with titanium coated-dome for robust bass LDAC codec for rich details Directional acoustic for less sound leakage and improved sound quality

360 Spatial Audio: Spatial audio tracks your head movements to keep you at the center of the sound.

Specs and Features: Bluetooth Version: 5.3 4 Mics IPX5 Water-Resistant Button Control Playtime:14/46H Fast charge:10 Min/5.5hrs soundcore App

Price: $169.99

