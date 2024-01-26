soundcore announces new AeroFit and AeroFit Pro

soundcore made a few announcements at CES 2024, two of those announcements were its new AeroFit and AeroFit Pro wireless earphones. soundcore is Anker’s audio division and they make some of the nicest affordably priced earphones and headphones on the market.
Both of these new soundcore earphones are coming in at the under $180 price point and provide some really great features and specs. Check out what you can expect.
AeroFit
- Ultra-Lightweight Open-Ear Comfort:
- Non-intrusive design built around your ears.
- Gentle skin-loving materials for a soft touch
- Ultra-lightweight
- Balanced and Clear Sound:
- Titanium coated-dome
- Directional acoustic system for less sound leakage and more bass.
- BassUp technology
- Enhanced Situational Awareness:
- Ambient sound for enhanced safety and easier communication
- IPX7 Waterproof and SweatGuard:
- Industry-leading waterproof rating and exclusive SweatGuard for complete protection
- Specs and Features:
- Bluetooth Version: 5.3
- Drivers: 14 mm
- 4 Mics
- Touch Control
- Playtime: 11/42H
- Fast charge:10 Min/4hrs
- soundcore App
- Price: $129.99
AeroFit Pro
- Maximum Comfort with Open-Ear Design:
- Non-intrusive design built around your ears.
- Gentle skin-loving materials for a soft touch
- Snug & Secure Fit:
- Ergonomically designed ear hook
- Flexible fit with aerospace grade 0.7 mm thick titanium wire
- Detachable and adjustable neckband for a secure fit.
- Thumping Bass for Maximum Motivation:
- 16.2 mm oversized drivers with titanium coated-dome for robust bass
- LDAC codec for rich details
- Directional acoustic for less sound leakage and improved sound quality
- 360 Spatial Audio:
- Spatial audio tracks your head movements to keep you at the center of the sound.
- Specs and Features:
- Bluetooth Version: 5.3
- 4 Mics
- IPX5 Water-Resistant
- Button Control
- Playtime:14/46H
- Fast charge:10 Min/5.5hrs
- soundcore App
- Price: $169.99
