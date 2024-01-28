BritBox February 2024: David Tennant hosts the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to BritBox in February 2024, which includes the exclusive broadcast of EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on February 18 hosted by BritBox favorite, David Tennant.

February 1

Three Little Birds

Episodes: North America Premiere | Original | 6 x 50m | 3 Episodes Weekly

Written by Sir Lenny Henry (Chef!, Broadchurch, The Long Song), this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by his mother’s stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950’s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family. Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from St. Anne’s district in Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna as they board a cruise ship heading for a new life in Great Britain.

Chewing Gum (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: S1: 6 x 30m, S2 6 x 30m | New to BritBox | All at Once

British writer and actress Michaela Coel plays 24-year-old Beyoncé fanatic Tracey Gordon. The BAFTA-winning series is based on Coel’s lead character in the semi-autobiographical monologue `Chewing Gum Dreams’, which follows a young lady as she leaves behind adolescence and enters womanhood. Tracey deals with new adult challenges and her many conflicting interests, as she struggles with the strictness of her religious beliefs and her love of all things Beyonce. Tracey and her mates settle into a new phase in their lives while living in an estate in Tower Hamlets, east London.

Lorraine’s Fast, Fresh and Easy Foods

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 30m | All at Once

Former model Lorraine Pascale presents this cooking show, in which she creates appetizing food from scratch ingredients in a short period of time. Chef Lorraine’s meals make it possible for busy people to prepare dinner without resorting to packages or jars. Her meals — which are ideal for entertaining — include appetizers, main dishes, desserts, and her signature bakes for all occasions. The easy recipes allow people to spend less time in the kitchen and more time having fun with friends and family.

Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: Exclusive | U.S. Premiere I S1: 3 x 60m S2: 3 x 60m | All at Once

Journalist and broadcaster Afua Hirsch travels across Africa to meet a broad scope of young creatives who are pushing forward and reinventing the culture in Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco. It is a side of Africa not often highlighted by the media, so Afua’s mission is to introduce artists on their own terms and in their own voice. In each country, Afua asks what it means to be a cultural creator in a fast-changing society with rapidly growing industries, such as new art forms in Morocco and music production in Nigeria.

Mandela, My Dad and Me

Episodes: New to BritBox | 1 x 60m | Movie

While in the middle of preparing to play Nelson Mandela, Hollywood star Idris Elba (Luther) embarks on a South African odyssey to record a studio album, connect, and open up about his roots.

February 7

Bad Education (Season 5)

Episodes: Exclusive | North American Premiere | 7 x 30m | All At Once

The Jack Whitehall-created series returns for a fifth season that sees the new generation of Class K returning to Abbey Grove, including glamorous gossip Usma (Asha Hassan, Rocks), wannabe roadman Inchez (Anthony J Abraham, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), himbo Harrison (Bobby Johnson, Masters of the Air), clueless slacktivist Jinx (Laura Marcus, Silent Witness), eccentric Warren (Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Lockwood & Co.), and energetic hustler Blessing (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers). All under the watchful eye of terrifying headteacher Hoburn (Vicki Pepperdine, Getting On).

Black is the New Black

Episodes: Exclusive | North American Premiere | 4 x 30m | All At Once

This four-part docu-series sees exceptional figures from politics, business, sport, science and more sharing their insights into being black and British today, how they got where they are, and thoughts on what the future holds. Featuring Naomi Campbell, Thandiwe Newton, David Harewood and Lenny Henry.

February 14

Heartbeat (Seasons 2-6)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S2: 10x60m, S3: 10x60m, S4: 16x60m, S5: 15x60m, S6: 17x60m | All at Once

Members of the local constabulary patrol the town of Ashfordly and the nearby village of Aidensfield in the North Riding of Yorkshire, keeping the peace whilst also dealing with local loveable rogues and their own love lives. The program is based on the Constable books by Nicholas Rhea.

February 18

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Episodes: Exclusive | North American Premiere | Red Carpet 1 x 60m, Event 1 x 180m | Live

Next up on the BritBox February 2024 list is the live stream of the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards which celebrate excellence in film and honour the latest in cinema in the U.K. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant.

February 20

There She Goes

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1: 15 x 30m, S2: 15 x 45m | All at Once

This hour-long special reunites the Yates family as they continue to raise their son and daughter, Rosie, who is non-verbal and lives with an intellectual disability. David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Jessica Hynes (W1A) reprise their roles as struggling yet hilarious parents who attempt to make the best of their lives.

February 26

Thomas and Sarah

Episodes: New to BritBox | 13 x 60m | All at Once

A spin-off from the BAFTA Award-winning series Upstairs, Downstairs, it stars John Alderton (Please Sir!) and Pauline Collins (Dickensian) reprising their Upstairs, Downstairs roles.

The Jonathan Ross Show (Season 21)

Episodes: Exclusive | 7 x 60m | Weekly

For over two decades Jonathan has been a giant of the television landscape, winning massive audiences for every show with his celebrity guests, live music and trademark humor. From the light entertainment shows that made him a household name, to film reviews, comedy panel shows and hosting awards ceremonies, Jonathan Ross is showbiz. His charming style means he gets far more from his guests than any other interviewer, as stars spill their secrets. Must-watch TV has never been so much fun.

February 28

Vera (Season 13)

Episodes: Exclusive | North America Premiere | 3 x 120m | Weekly

Vera will commence its 13th series, seeing Brenda Blethyn (Kate & Koji) step back in the trench coat as DCI Vera Stanhope to solve another set of mysteries based on the best-selling novels by Ann Cleeves.

And there you have it, the BritBox February 2024 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

