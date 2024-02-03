Carl Weathers: Catch one of these classics and remember one of the greats

Carl Weathers was one of the best actors of my time and of any time in history. While he didn’t rise to the mainstream level of some of his peers, that doesn’t lessen his work. Carl Weathers will forever be Apollo Creed to me. Rocky was the first movie that I experienced a performance by him and it was spectacular. While I loved the Rocky character, it was Apollo Creed that drew me into the story and character.

Carl Weathers went on to be in numerous films and TV shows, and his popularity recently gained traction with his role in The Mandalorian. Here are some of the best movies that included Weathers, and watching one of these this weekend is a great way to remember his great skills.

Carl Weathers, Great Movies

Rocky (1976) — This iconic sports drama launched Carl Weathers’ career and earned him a place in Hollywood history.

Predator (1987) — In this action-packed sci-fi thriller, Carl Weathers faces off against a formidable alien adversary.

Happy Gilmore (1996) — Weathers delivers a hilarious performance in this Adam Sandler comedy classic.

Toy Story 4 (2019) — Though Weathers only lends his voice to this animated gem, it’s a delightful addition to his filmography.

Rocky II (1979) — The saga continues as Weathers reprises his role as Apollo Creed in this gripping sequel.

Rocky III (1982) — Weathers returns once more to the ring in this high-stakes installment of the Rocky franchise.

Rocky IV (1985) — The Cold War heats up in this intense chapter of the Rocky saga, with Carl Weathers at the heart of the action.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) — Weathers makes a brief appearance in this Steven Spielberg sci-fi masterpiece.

The Comebacks (2007) — Weathers showcases his comedic chops in this sports parody film.

The Sasquatch Gang (2007) — In this offbeat comedy, Carl Weathers delivers a memorable performance as Dr. Artemis Snodgrass.

The Mandalorian (2019) — Not a movie but a TV series in which Weathers plays Greef Karga and also directs some episodes, well worth watching his performance.

