The vivo V30 is the company’s latest and slimmest smartphone

vivo is not as well-known here in the United States as it is in Europe and Asia. But, the company is taking steps to increase its presence away from its traditional market. We’ve reviewed and used vivo smartphones in the past, and they are on par with some of the offerings from motorola, TCL, and Nokia. Today, the company announced its new vivo V30 smartphone, its slimmest smartphone to date.

The new V30, vivo’s slimmest smartphone with a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery, introduces new color options to match users’ style, an upgraded Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait feature for effortless portrait photography and smooth performance with a stunning bright display and long battery life.

“The V series has always been synonymous with a light and simple aesthetic, a characteristic that is amplified with vivo’s groundbreaking innovations in both design and portrait photography. In a true feat of product engineering, V30 has fitted a 5000 mAh (TYP) large battery in the signature slim frame, ensuring long battery life and unique style,” said Yongduan Zhou, General Manager of Overseas Products. “We have also upgraded the Aura Light Portrait feature, bringing a truly powerful tool to help users easily capture stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light night conditions.”

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the vivo V30:

vivo V30

Photography

V30 elevates portrait photography with upgrades in Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait, in terms of both hardware and software, for an incredible studio-like precision targeting issues frequently seen in everyday photography, such as low light, complex lighting, and inaccurate color reproduction.

The upgraded Aura Light feature provides a light-emitting area that is 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash. 1 The softer yet more powerful light helps capture vivid details, even preserving the delicate texture of the subject’s skin.

In addition, the integrated Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature enables the device to intelligently identify and adjust the color temperature based on the subject’s surroundings, offering a nearly 20% broader color temperature range compared with previous iterations. As a result, the ambient light does not affect the subject’s features and the colors tones are harmonious with the environment.

V30 supports Distance-Sensitive Lighting that can detect the subject’s distance in real time with centimeter-level precision to adjust the Aura Light brightness, allowing users to capture perfectlylit portraits in a breath. When the subject is close, the light is softer and more balanced, and the light is brighter when the subject is further away, allowing for effortless portrait photography.

The innovative Aura Light also helps enhance special creative photography modes, such as Food Mode, which is designed with foodies in mind. Using Aura Light and the newly added 3D virtual fill light, this mode helps users capture food snaps in mouth-watering fine details even in dim restaurant lighting.

Sensor Technology

The vivo V30 comes with a strong camera setup, including a VCS True Color Main Camera, a 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and a 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera. 2 For powerful night scene photography, the 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera is fitted with a 1/1.55″ sensor offering flagship-level light sensitivity, supported by super Optical Image Stabilization. Taking a significant stride in enhancing photo quality for slim smartphones, vivo has helped re-engineer the image sensor based on vivo’s human eye bionic standards and has enhanced the filter materials and pixel optical structure in close collaboration with the sensor manufacturer. The vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology enables the camera’s vision to be closer to that of the human eye. This improves image clarity by 25% and color reproduction by 15% 3 compared to the previous generation.

The 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera features Auto Focus and 119°4 wide angle, allowing users to effortlessly capture expansive landscapes or special moments without missing a beat.

It’s the V series’ first 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera equipped with Auto Focus and boasts 6.25 times the pixel count of the more common 8 MP wide-angle camera. What’s more, the camera also features AI Group Portrait for group photos, ensuring the clarity of up to 30 people in the portrait. For equally vivid selfies with friends and family, the 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera supports Auto Focus and a wide angle of 92° to comfortably fit more people into the shot.

Creative Mode

The vivo V30 empowers users to effortlessly explore their creativity, providing the tools needed to shoot and edit professional-grade vlogs with ease. The Aura Light Portrait Video feature of V30 enhances video clarity in low-light conditions; therefore, the portraits become clearer and night scenes brighter. With the Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) feature, the device excellently performs thousands of stabilization computations per second, ensuring smoother and more stable footage. 5 Additionally, the powerful Vlog Movie Creator provides a one-stop solution for video creation, offering various video effects and optimization features to simplify the editing process.

Design

Designed with style and practicality in mind, vivo V30 combines a thin and light look with a large battery for uninterrupted performance. At 7.45 mm, vivo V30 is vivo’s slimmest phone with a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery to date. To incorporate a large-capacity battery into the slim frame, vivo V30 employs an industry-leading One-Piece Encapsulation Technique, which involves reconfiguring the battery casing to make it thinner, creating additional space for the battery cells. This cutting-edge approach allows vivo V30 to maintain its sleek profile while offering exceptional battery life. V30 is 12% thinner on average compared with other smartphones featuring 5000 mAh batteries, making no compromises on aesthetic and long-lasting performance. Additionally, with a comfortable 3D curved screen design for improved grip, V30 is easy to hold for extended periods of time.

The vivo V30 debuts new Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) innovations to bring a brand-new design experience to users with a range of outstanding colors and textures. Adopting V series’ iconic, simple and elegant look, the designs of V30 are paired with unique process innovations that bring each color to life. The Bloom White edition has a 3D Petal Pattern created by engraving 13 million tangent lines into the surface using photo lithography. The innovative process adds depth and dimension to the phone’s surface, creating a dynamic and intricate look inspired by blooming petals. The Waving Aqua edition features a greenish-blue color on a sleek glass surface, featuring a stunning water ripple pattern. The effect is achieved using a Rippling Magnetic Particle process, which involves meticulous control of tiny magnetic particles in the flowing resin to create the sparkling water ripple effect, evoking a sense of movement and fluidity to the design. V30 also comes in a color-changing Lush Green that can transform into a deep blue hue in UV light, and a classic Noble Black shade made with Fluorite AG Glass.

Pricing and Availability

The vivo V30 will be available in more than 30 markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE. The availability, pricing and specifications of each model may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information about pricing and color availability, please visit vivo’s official website.

