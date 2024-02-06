Apple Vision Pro users told not to wear headset while driving

Viral videos have been popping up on social media showing some Apple Vision Pro users wearing their new face computers while driving. Other viral videos have shown the Apple Vision Pro being used while walking a robot dog and while crossing the street. The videos of users in the wild with Apple’s new face computer hit the web almost as fast as the device got into people’s hands.

Of course, those of us who consume tech content for a living know that most of these videos are made for clicks and views. It is likely that these uploaders are posting these videos to help pay for that $3500 device strapped to their faces. But at least one person within the United States government is not taking these videos lightly, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg took to X to inform drivers that current vehicle requirements call for drivers to be engaged with their vehicle “at all times.” From the looks of these videos, most of them are pranks or setup to make it seem they are real. That is how these users farm their views. The BBC reported that they reached out to Apple and Tesla for comment, Tesla was targeted due to many of the videos showcasing Tesla vehicles. The BBC said neither company has responded.

Below are a few videos of users wearing the Apple Vision Pro while driving:

There are more examples beyond these two but you get the idea.

I’m not sure how seriously anyone is going to take the Secretary of Transportation’s warning. These days, most people are looking for that one viral video and they will go about finding it by any means. Some of these videos are pranks and fake, but others are real.

