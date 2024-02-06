Ugreen introduces its Revodok Series hubs and docking stations

Ugreen has been expanding its peripheral footprint in the market and today they announced the new Revodok Series hubs and docking stations. Ugreen is well known for its charging solutions and desktop and portable peripherals. These new hubs and docking stations are aimed at content creators and productivity users, but are useful for just about anyone.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company issued an extensive press release on all the new hubs and docking stations, which we have covered below.

Ugreen Revodok Series

Revodok Max 213

The Revodok Max 213, the premier product of the Revodok Max Series, is specifically tailored for professionals in fields such as media, data/financial analysis, photography, audio/video production, engineering, and design. It epitomizes “Ultra-high Speed and Ultra-high Efficiency”, facilitating seamless collaboration and productivity in multi-device offices and high-performance equipment settings.

With its Thunderpoint 4 interface, the Revodok Max 213 offers a remarkable 40Gbps transmission speed, facilitating rapid file transfers. It also functions as a flexible monitor interface, ensuring smooth connectivity without sacrificing performance. Professionals can enjoy a single 8K 30Hz display setup (Windows only) or a dual 4K 60Hz display, compatible with select Apple models that support two external screens for varied content display. The device requires no additional driver downloads, ensuring compatibility with various Windows and Apple models.

Designed to cater to the varied needs of professionals, the device comes with 13 ports, providing a wide range of connectivity options. It includes a 2.5Gbps network port, making it perfect for high-performance computing, multimedia transmission, and large-scale data transfers. It also supports 90W fast charging, ensuring devices are charged quickly and efficiently.

The Revodok Max 213 is highly adaptable, compatible with computers that have Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C interfaces. It provides dual TF/SD card reading capabilities, convenient for professionals who frequently use memory cards. The device’s enhanced heat dissipation system, featuring a triple heat dissipation design with an aluminum shell, two-sided thermal aluminum sheet, and built-in heat dissipation silicone, guarantees optimal performance even during prolonged use. Priced at $399.99/£399.99, the Revodok Max 213 is available both at Amazon and Ugreen’s website.

Revodok Pro

The Revodok Pro Series, with four products available, is dedicated to delivering an exceptional user experience, embodying the essence of “Enjoy Prime Experience” as its primary focus. The series caters to professionals such as developers, financial analysts, gamers, product managers, educators, graphic designers, content creators, and more. The Revodok Pro 210, for example, supports 8K HDMI single screen (Windows only), high refresh rates, and dual 4K60 output for smooth visuals. It offers 85W fast charging for extended gaming or work sessions. Its Gigabit Ethernet port ensures a stable, fast internet connection for high-stakes gaming or crucial video calls. The product also includes a USB data interface for simultaneous multi-device connection, guaranteeing seamless interaction. Priced at $69.99/£69.99 the Revodok Pro 210 is available both at Amazon and Ugreen’s website.

Revodok Basic

The Revodok Basic Series is another series tailored to meet the needs of individual users. The series captures the essence of “Simple but Immeasurable,” combining seamless simplicity with unparalleled functionality.

The Revodok Pro 313 is available from Ugreen.com and Amazon US from £129.99/$129.99.

The Revodok Pro 210 is available from Ugreen.com and Amazon US for £69.99/$69.99.

