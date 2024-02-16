The Fender Tone Master Pro gets a big firmware update

I had the great opportunity to review the new Fender Tone Master Pro back in December and it floored me. This multi-effects processor (MEP) is one of the best, if not the best, units available on the market today. Of course, the Line 6, Kemper, and Fractal lovers will probably disagree, but for me, the Fender Tone Master Pro knocked it out of the park.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Sadly, I had to watch my review unit head back to Fender last week and now I am back to using my Line 6 Helix Floor. But Fender is committed to the Tone Master Pro and they just pushed out a new firmware update with a dozen new features.

Thankfully, Guitar World (Thanks!) got everything together in a neat bundle for us to share with you here, so let’s cut to the chase and find out what’s new!

Fender Tone Master Pro

New features

Added “Switch Link” function to footswitch assignments. Assign up to eight foot switches to a switch link group(A, B, C or D). When footswitches are grouped together in a switch link, only one can be active at a time. Select any linked footswitch to turn its parameters ON and subsequently turn OFF any active switches in the group.

Added “Switchless Bypass” function to EXP assignments. Now able to turn on block(s) without Toe Switch by moving the expression pedal.

Added Preset MIDI to the Preset Settings menu. Allows the ability to send up to 5 custom MIDI Program Change (PC) and continuous Controller (CC) messages when selecting any TMPro preset.

New Cab Model-4×12 British Blackback

Product enhancements

Amp model update–EVH® 5150® IIIS 6L6 Red

Amp model update–EVH 5150 IIIS 6L6 Blue

Amp model update–EVH 5150 IIIS 6L6 Green

Amp model update–British 800

British 800 half-stack now uses 4×12 British Blackback as default cab

Added User IR Level control to the IR edit screen

Added DIM LED option for all footswitch assignments

Added support for default footswitch LED active/inactive color options in Global Settings>Footswitch

Looper position can now be toggled between Pre / Post in the Instrument signal path using the top right footswitch labeled “HOLD: POSITION” when in Looper ModeoAfter assigning a preset to a footswitch in a song, the preset will load and its corresponding footswitch LED will light up

Added +/–buttons for fine adjustments on gradient sliders in Pro Control App

Added MIDI Thru and Merge options in I/O Settings>MIDI

Added MIDI CC support for Amp Control jacks, Master Volume and Looper commands

Fixes

Fixed phase alignment of some internal Cab IRs

Fixed footswitch LED out of sync with single effect issue

Fixed the “popping” issue when selecting preset with Maximus Drive and boost enabled

Fixed a bug in EVH 5150 IIIS Red amp model where some modeled effects loop circuitry was affecting the tone

Fixed a bug in the British 800 model where Master Volume would cause “rubber-banding” at higher settings

Improved experience when reordering presets via long drag & drop on TMP and in ProControl

Changed Cloud Reverb High Dampparametert

100Hz increments instead of 1Hz

Footswitch LED now continues to illuminate after saving a preset in Songs Mode

Mythic Drive font now matches between hardware and Pro Control

4×12 Mega V30 Cab model now uses the same % of DSP resources as other cab models

Signal path selection is now highlighted in the list menu after selecting a new signal path type

Chromatic Pitch Shifter “Pitch” parameter is now adjusted in steps of 1 cent within the gradient adjustment control when using the +/–buttons

Assigning an FX Loop to a Toe Switch and then deleting the FX Loop from the signal path no longer leaves behind a blank, un-editable Toe Switch assignment

Fixed issue when navigation through the list is interrupted due to continuous dragging process

Fixed issue where double tap selection in “add preset to song” popup switches the mode

Fixed issue where selecting mic for cab returns screen to cab selection window instead of cab edit

Fixed “Undefined” preset name in Song Footswitch Assignment

Outgoing USB signals now appear as USB 1-4 instead of Analogue 1-4in DAW settings

Ribbon mic placement corrected in speaker cabinet microphone selection list

Improved preset list scrolling performance on TM Pro

4×12 British Jubilee cab, renamed 4×12 British Jubilee V30

Diatonic Harmonizer Effect Renamed Diatonic Pitch Shifter

What do you think of these Fender Tone Master Pro updates? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.