MWC 2024: TCL announces its new NXTPAPER tablets and 50 series smartphones

We are hitting the ground at MWC 2024 and we will have several announcements throughout the week. We’ve already dropped a few, and next up is TCL. TCL came to MWC with pretty much the same things they brought to CES 2024. In Vegas, they announced various things and at MWC 2024 they’ve announced (again) the TCL NXTPAPER tablets and 50 series smartphones.

TCL NXTPAPER

With three years of efforts dedicated to eye comfort, TCL NXTPAPER has realized eye-care technology with harmful blue light filtering by up to 61% while retaining sharp images, vibrant colors, deep contrast and natural motion. In 2024, TCL proudly announces the launch of upgraded TCL NXTPAPER 3.0, elevating this groundbreaking technology to new heights with all the previous benefits kept. Designed with users in mind, TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 extends TCL’s commitment to enhancing the overall digital viewing experience to a new level with a range of hardware and software upgrades.

The newly incorporated Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screens, in tandem with NXTPAPER 3.0, simulate the “emission — reflection — refraction” path of natural light. This creates a visual experience close to reading books in natural light, and further improves the screen’s paper-like for extra eye comfort. Further strides in user comfort have been made with the integration of DC Dimming technology, which ensures a flicker-free visual experience in any scenario, thereby reducing eye strain.

On the software side, TCL introduces features designed to encourage healthier digital viewing habits. TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 includes an eye-care assistant that can gently send customized reminders to users to encourage breaks in screen time or change poor lighting conditions, aligning with expert recommendations for digital device usage.

In a significant stride towards harmonizing digital comfort with sophisticated design, TCL Mobile introduces the NXTPAPER 14 Pro and TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablets, for the U.S. market, at the occasion of CES 2024. Each device is a testament to TCL’s focus on the integration of innovative technology, user-centric design, and digital well-being.

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro stands as a pinnacle of high-performance combined with unparalleled eye comfort, meticulously crafted for individuals seeking powerful functionality without compromising visual health.

Showcasing the advanced capabilities of TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, this tablet offers an immersive yet eye-friendly viewing experience with CPL and DC dimming. Setting a new benchmark for tablet design and functionality, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro now features the upgraded 3-in-1 VersaView UI, delivering the comfort of reading on paper and the classic aesthetic of a black and white user interface.

This innovative feature eliminates the need for an e-reader – TCLNXTPAPER covers all aspects. Moreover, with its software-hardware integrated technology, the intuitive NXTPAPER UI seamlessly switches between the standard tablet mode and color paper or ink paper modes through the dedicated NXTPAPER key, providing the best of both worlds at users’ fingertips.

Simultaneously, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G embodies TCL’s commitment to universal 5G accessibility. It skillfully integrates high-speed internet access with the distinctive, eye-comforting viewing experience offered by NXTPAPER 3.0 technology.

Emphasizing its rare 5G feature on tablet, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G delivers constant internet access, facilitating social interactions, light entertainment, quick video browsing, and immersive reading experiences all with default eye care features. Its 10-inch size ensures ease of portability, catering to users on the move, making entertainment and connectivity available on-the-go.

50 Series Smartphones

The brand-new TCL 50 Series marks TCL’s fifth generation of smartphones, bringing an array of distinctive models, from cost-effective 5G devices to an extended selection of NXTPAPER smartphones. Equipped with dual speakers and larger screens, there is a model to meet the needs of any user.

The TCL 50 Series embodies TCL’s commitment to user choice and experience. These devices cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, from traditional display devices to those with eye comfort settings. The series showcases innovations such as an e-reader mode for book enthusiasts and superfast 5G connectivity for users always on the move. Each model in the series is designed to provide seamless entertainment, efficient productivity, and a comfortable user experience. With the TCL 50 series, every user can find a smartphone that perfectly matches their lifestyle.

The series leads off with five models dedicated for the U.S. market: TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.

As the first two NXTPAPER smartphones to the U.S. market, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G bring clarity and easier viewing by default. Both of them combine TCL NXTPAPER display with dual speakers for a natural and comfortable audiovisual experience.

The TCL 50 XL 5G takes the viewing experience a notch higher with a 6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz display. It also features dual speakers with DTS sound, 8 GB RAM boosted by RAM expansion, as well as NXTURBO for a smooth and immersive experience. Moreover, it boasts a 5010mAh battery, ensuring it keeps up with the demands of an active lifestyle.

The TCL 50 XE 5G stands out with a 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz display for and dual speakers for an enriched audiovisual experience. Its 50MP triple camera captures clear, high-quality photos, and 8 GB RAM boosted by RAM expansion, it delivers smooth performance. Powered by the TCL NXTURBO technology and featuring a 5010mAh battery, the TCL 50 XE 5G is designed for extended use and efficient performance.

The 50 LE is a compact yet powerful addition to the TCL 50 Series. With a 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz display and dual speakers, it provides a comfortable viewing experience. It features a 13MP hybrid camera and TCL NXTURBO technology for smooth performance. With a 4000mAh battery and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB ROM, the TCL 50 LE is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable, high-performing device on the go.

