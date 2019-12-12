LG debuts new LG gram laptop lineup ahead of CES 2020

The LG gram laptop series has been redesigned for 2020 with a minimalist, seamless, and premium design. In addition, the flagship LG gram 17 is a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree.

“The LG gram series continues to lead the industry in delivering beyond expectations when it comes to portability without sacrifice. Historically, customers had to choose one feature among performance, portability and battery life. LG gram is proof that this adage is no longer true.” Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division

With a 17-inch WQXGA IPS display, the LG gram 17 boasts a 16:10 screen ratio. This ratio allows for more space for video, photo, and document editing. The LG gram 15 and 14, on the other hand, offer up 1080p IPS displays. Both models boast a larger screen in a smaller form factor with the LG gram 15 squeezing into a 14-inch body size and the LG gram 14 into a 13.3-inch body.

The LG gram series offers up a minimalist, seamless, and premium design.

Screens aside, all three models are powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics and up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM. The two larger systems featured a large 80Wh battery. LG states that the Mega Cooling System helps keep the systems cooler and quieter, even while performing more intensive operations.

Specifications of the new lineup include:

LG gram 17 (17Z90N) LG gram 15 (15Z90N) LG gram 14 (14Z90N) Display Size 17-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:9 16:9 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1120g (2.47lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) Size 380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm(14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches) 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm(14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches) 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm(12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor ﻿ 10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor 10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor GPU Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Memory Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,1 on board + 1 slot) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM) Colour Dark Silver Dark Silver White, Dark Silver Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-InHP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-InHP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-InHP/Mic Out (Combo) USP Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard810G Compliance,DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Pricing has yet to be released and more information will be available at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Once we find out more, we’ll be sure to update you!

