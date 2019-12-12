Chinese TV brand Konka set to make U.S. debut at CES 2020

CES 2020 is just around the corner and our email boxes are overflowing with invites and industry news. One piece of news that popped out at us is, Chinese TV brand Konka will be entering the United States market next year. Most of us have never heard of Konka but the company competes with the likes of TCL and Hisense in China and is one of the top 5 TV brands in China.

The company has been doing this for 35 years and 2020 is the target year for breaking into the large and lucrative North American TV market with a range of “market-right” TV and Smart Home series. The new lineup will offer consumers both high performance and high value, with technologies and features designed to “meet and exceed” today’s home entertainment needs.

Konka’s wide-ranging expertise and innovation will be on display at CES 2020 including an eye-catching showcase of the future of TV with its advanced Micro LED technology, which can already be found in new Konka commercial displays. The company will also demonstrate a wide variety of other cutting-edge technologies including Mini LED, OLED, 8K, Quantum Dot and 5G. Most importantly, Konka will debut a new line-up of 4K Ultra HD and Smart Products slated for availability in North America this Spring. As a vertically integrated prime manufacturer with over 5,000 TV patents, Konka sells products in over 100 countries worldwide, specifically tailoring its products for each market. Named one of the “Top 10 most valuable brands in China,” Konka’s extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances, and Mobile. In North America, Konka will offer a variety of affordable high-performance, feature-rich products, all reflecting the company’s mission to provide quality, leading-edge technologies and value. The immediate focus will be given to marketing Konka’s compelling TV offerings. In addition, closely related Smart Home products will also be offered to create a broad-based Konka AI ecosystem. As part of its overall growth plan, Konka has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC). Konka

It will be interesting to see what the company can do here in the United States and Canada. Be sure to check out their website for a little more background on their products.

