Unboxing the Snow Joe iON100V-21SB electric snowblower

Back in February of 2018, I reviewed my very first electric snowblower, the EGO Power+. I was pretty impressed with what the EGO could do and it honestly is still a great piece of hardware. But there is competition in the marketplace and the US$799 Snow Joe iON100V-21SB is one of those competitors.
The good folks over at Snow Joe sent one of these units over to us to test this Iowa winter. Sadly, we haven’t had much in the way of snow yet so I thought I’d at least do an unboxing video of this electric snowblower, give you a brief overview and a quick comparison of the features against the EGO Power+.
So check out our full unboxing video below and nevermind my wife’s occasional finger bomb in some of these shots, LOL. I’ve been shooting my videos on iPhone 11 Pro Max lately and editing them on the 11″ iPad Pro using LumaFusion so we’re getting used to a new workflow. Without further delay, check out the Snow Joe iON100V-21SB electric snowblower unboxing and be sure to check out the company’s website for more!
Snow Joe iON100V-21SB electric snowblower features
- Equipped with a single, powerful 100-Volt 5.0 Ah battery featuring exclusive ECOSHARP® technology provides up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- Powerful 2800 W brushless motor increases battery efficiency, maximizes motor performance, decreases noise vibration, and extends motor life
- Auger-assisted drive helps propel the unit forward through snow to clear more with less effort
- Dual 2.5 W LED headlights provide increased visibility for nighttime snow removal
- Integrated push-button display: 180º chute rotation, LED light, power ON/OFF, and variable speed control dial
- 2-blade paddle auger clears a path 21” wide x 12” deep in a single pass
- Maximum auger speed moves up to 16 tons per charge, minimum auger speed moves up to 12.5 tons per charge
- 100V battery features carrying handle, integrated USB ports and onboard LED emergency light ideal for camping power failures
- Weight (battery installed): 69 lbs
- Certifications/warranty: TUV/2-year warranty
