As expected, Disney+ comes out of the gate ahead of Netflix and Amazon Prime

The buzz around Disney+ was pretty intense even before the service launched. Now, since it’s been available for about a month, the intensity is still pretty polarizing. Especially for Disney+ competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime. The new service saw 10-million sign-ups within the first 24-hours of launching and that cuts deep into the competition. According to ibTimes, that number has likely doubled since launch.

According to Apptopia, the new Disney+ app attracts around the same number of daily sessions per user as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The difference is that the Disney sessions are 5.8% longer than that of Netflix and 7.8% longer than that of Amazon.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said the best way to judge the success of all the streaming competitors in the market is to look at how consumers choose to spend their time. And, at least in the early days, consumers are spending a good amount of time with Disney+. ibTimes

The Mandalorian has been a popular series.

Of course, this is all to be expected given the sheer amount of content the company has in its arsenal not to mention the popularity of the content. Still, there isn’t a ton of new content on the service, unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime. The Mandalorian has become an instant hit but there’s not much else to choose from that most people haven’t already seen.

One has to wonder how long it will be before users decide that they’ve seen all of the Star Wars movies enough and have had enough of Disney Princesses. That’s not to say the service will die, but the company does need to make plans to bring fresh content in or possibly lose some of its initial users.

How about you? Have you been enjoying the new service? Is there anything there you haven't seen? What would you like to see come to the service? Is it better than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

