New Huawei Mate X and clamshell Galaxy Fold foldable phones appear online

While foldable phones are the next new thing in the smartphone industry, they have been off to a rocky start. Fortunately, as is the case with any new technology, they’ll be getting some welcome upgrades in the next iterations. Samsung and Huawei have already released smartphones with folding screens and both are looking to improve their foldable phones.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business, spoke with Frandroid about the next version of the Mate X folding smartphone. Huawei intends to release the updated foldable phone in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Huawei is looking to update the newer Mate X with a better hinge, tougher screen, and a faster processor. It does appear that the company plans to keep the same design with screens on both sides of the phone when you close it.

Samsung, on the other hand, also has a new design of the Galaxy Fold but in a clamshell form factor. Twitter tech leaker Ice universe tweeted about the next generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold with a new design.

In Chinese social media, Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

Source: @ 王 奔 宏 pic.twitter.com/f69FAbYGxX — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

As can be seen in the pictures shown, it has the classic clamshell design that we’ve seen on flip phones of the past but Samsung has added a small screen on the front to show the date and time with two rear-facing cameras and a flash. When you open the device you’ll get a bigger screen along with a hole punch camera in the top center.

When it’s opened all the way, it looks just as tall as the iPhone 11 Pro Max but skinnier. If the next generation Galaxy Fold does look like this, it’s looking to be smaller than the current Fold that’s out now. For the time being, take the Galaxy Fold leak with a grain of salt until Samsung does announce something officially.

