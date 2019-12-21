The Dell Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme is built to be used in explosive work conditions

Believe it or not, there are still some workplaces you cannot use a laptop, cellphone, or other electronic devices. While there are a variety of reasons for this one of the biggest is the potential of an explosion. The electronic circuits inside devices have the potential of setting off gases and fumes associated with jobs in the oil, gas, and chemical industry. That’s why Dell has the Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme tablet.

Because industries like agricultural, chemical, oil, and gas are now more reliant on technology, there had to be a solution to getting devices in their hands. This is where the Dell Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme tablet comes into the picture.

Some industries can benefit from such a device.

Many customers encounter flammable components, with gases, vapors and combustible dusts increasing the risk of dangerous explosions. Examples include scientists, energy engineers and oil rig workers – not forgetting those operating industrial machinery and technicians responsible for delivering fuel to gas stations. Recognizing the importance of rugged devices in this equation, we are giving engineers around the world a new tool in their arsenal: the Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme Tablet with ATEX and IECEx certification for use in potentially explosive environments. Dell customers in North America and Canada can expect to see Class 1, div 2 certifications on the existing Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet in the coming months. With these additional ATEX and IECEx certifications which meet EU and International standards respectively, the Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme tablet will make it easier for customers to procure and deploy one platform across various regions. The Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme is a powerful and high-performing 11.6” fully-rugged tablet featuring the brightest-screen in an ATEX-certified tablet, for use in potentially explosive environments[ii]. It includes a 1000-nit screen, which increases direct sunlight viewability, and also offers glove-touch capacity. To balance the security of the device with user accessibility, the Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme features a built-in infrared camera with “Windows Hello” facial recognition and an optional next-generation fingerprint reader. Dell

