Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro review: Top-shelf true wireless headphones

Over the past year, we have been getting more “true wireless” headphones in for review. Everyone seems to be making some sort of true wireless offering, from budget to premium, they’re everywhere. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro aren’t exactly expensive, but they’re not cheap either. These headphones sort of fall somewhere in-between.

The nice thing about the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro is that they could be considered a top-shelf product, but they’re not going for top-shelf prices. These are some of the better true wireless headphones I’ve used. Yes, there are others out there, but the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro should be on your shortlist. Read on for the full review of the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless headphones.

Specifications

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro have the following features and specifications:

Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture: A state-of-the-art design that integrates a customized Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver. Astria completely eliminates interference while producing harmonized treble and bass for jaw-dropping sound.

In-Ear Studio Performance: Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earphones are recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning producers. Sound is delivered with impeccable depth and nuance; every instrument presented perfectly across an expansive soundstage.

8-Hour Playtime: And get 3 more full recharges from the charging case. Place the earbuds inside for only 10 minutes and get up to 2 hours of listening, then recharge the case via fast-charge USB-C or a Qi-compatible wireless charger.

HearID Custom Sound: To ensure everyone gets a perfect listening experience via Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earphones, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound set up just for your ears.

Quad-Microphone Calls: With 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction, your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a seamless hands-free experience.

What’s In The Box

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless headphones

Charging case

USB-A to USB-C charging cable

6 extra pair of ear tips

2 extra pair of ear wings

Manuals and documentation

Design

Let’s start the design section with the charging case. Why? Because it’s one of the better-looking charging cases I’ve seen. While it’s not a drastic change from other charging cases, it is much slimmer and easier to fit into a pocket or purse. The slide-back top also acts as the on/off function for the earbuds, which I think is brilliant. With a simple push of your thumb, you can push and pull the lid back and forth.

The back of the charging case houses the covered USB-C port and a button to show how much charge is left. The front of the charging case has 3 LED lights that show how much charge is left. Sliding the case open reveals the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless headphones.

I would say that the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are on the larger side of true wireless headphones. They’re certainly not huge and ugly looking, but they’re slightly larger than others I’ve used. These headphones are oblong in shape, which lends to their larger size.

The design is very nice.

Each headphone has a button that is easily operated because it’s placement is at the top allowing you to use your thumb as a counterforce when pressing. We’ll go over the functions of those buttons in the next section.

As for fit, you have seven pairs of ear tips to choose from to get the right fit. The ones that came preinstalled on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro fit my ears just fine. You also get three pairs of fins to further make fitment the best it can be. The headphones do stick out of your ear a little bit but not a crazy amount.

Overall, these are a pretty nicely designed pair of headphones that are also comfortable with some thought given to the operation.

Ease of Use

As with most Bluetooth products, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are super simple to use. I always recommend charging the headphones and charging case to full before first use. Once charged, just slide open the case and you will go into pairing mode. That is assuming you haven’t paired the headphones before. If you have, then sliding the charging case up will turn the headphones on and connect to the last known device.

Once you have the lid open and you’re in pairing mode, just head to your device’s Bluetooth settings and choose Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, which will get you connected. There is an app that goes with these, but you do not need to use it if you don’t want to. We’ll go over the app and software in the next section.

As for the buttons on the top of each headphone, these serve a variety of functions that we will outline here. As we mentioned before, the placement of the buttons is great as you don’t have to push in and jam the headphone into your ear, like other headphones. The buttons perform the following functions:

Controlling Music: One press on left or right headphone: Play/Pause Two presses on left headphone: Track Reverse Two presses on right headphone: Track Forward

Controlling Calls: One press on left or right headphone: Answer Call Hold button on left or right headphone for 1-second: End Call

Controlling voice assistant and power: Hold button on left or right for 1-second: Brings up Siri or Google Assistant Hold button on left or right for 1-second: Turns headphones on Hold button on left or right for 5-seconds: Turns headphones off



Overall, these are some very easy headphones to use with even the button functions being very easily understood and to use.

The case design is one of the best on the market.

App/Software

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro come with an included app that is optional. The headphones will work just fine without it, but there are a few options in the app you might enjoy. First off, the app keeps track of the battery life in each headphone, which is sort of nifty if you’re a battery tracker.

Next, the app also has a bunch of preset equalizer settings which you can use to tune the sound to your liking. The presets include:

Acoustic

Bass Booster

Bass Reducer

Classical

Dance

Deep

Electronics

Flat

Hip-Hop

Jazz

Latin

Soundcore Signature

and more…

The app also includes HearID. This is Anker’s version of software that is supposed to identify your hearing capabilities and then tunes the headphones to your ears. Other companies have done this over the years. I’m not a fan of the process nor do I think it really makes any significant improvement in the sound. I know many others who swear by software like HearID, but I skipped trying it as none have ever impressed me.

Even without using HearID, the sound of the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless headphones is pretty great out of the box without the app. I did run through the EQ presets and I felt the Soundcore Signature provided the best sound for my ears which was the EQ used out of the box.

Overall, the app isn’t necessary in order to use these, but some features may appeal to different users. I’m not a fan of software like HearID, but your mileage may vary.

Sound

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro have a uniquely tuned sound right out of the box which I really enjoyed. While you can select from a bunch of preset EQ’s in the app, the out of the box EQ of “Soundcore Signature” really is just about perfect.

The bass response is tweaked just a bit above the mids and highs which are both very clear and clean. I love the bass frequency being slightly boosted to give a better foundation for the other frequencies to shine. I do not like the bass overdriving and walking on top of the other frequencies, but that is certainly not the case here.

The sound isolation from the ear tips is good, not the best I’ve ever used but very good. This keeps all that amazing sound mostly in your ears and keeps most of the outside world out of your ears.

Overall, the sound is nearly perfect out of the box. I really do not see the need to even use the app with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, but you can always give it a try if you like.

They sound great!

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth reception is typical here, industry-standard 30 to 40-foot range is what you can expect. Call quality is also good, no complaints at all.

Battery Life

Anker says you should be able to get 8 hours of playtime on your Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless headphones. The charging case will provide up to 3 additional charges. We found these headphones to be stellar on battery life, giving us just above the advertised 8 hours. Having those 3 extra charges on the go is also very helpful.

Price/Value

The MSRP on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro is US$149.99, but you can usually find these on sale. They are actually on sale as of the publishing of this review for US$40 off the MSRP. That’s a huge savings if it’s still available when you read this. Even at the full MSRP, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are completely worth the price.

Wrap Up

The Anker Souncore Liberty 2 Pro are a pair of top-shelf true wireless headphones that should be on your shortlist if you’re looking for true wireless headphones.

Nailed it Nice modern design

Easy to use

Great sound and clarity

Some nice tweaks to the bass without being overbearing

Stellar battery life

