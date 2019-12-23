Defective iPhone parts may have been stolen and installed in some devices

Apple is well-known for trying to maintain the highest standard of quality control but even they have a few defective iPhone and other parts that slip through. But a random defective iPhone part here and there is a small percentage of the overall picture. It’s another story when Apple identifies a large batch of parts that are defective and slates them for destruction.

According to a report from Taiwanese Mirror Media, Foxconn employees may have stolen parts worth US$43 million that were slated for destruction. According to the report, these defective iPhone parts were sold and may have been installed in new phones. The good news is that the only phones that seem affected are the iPhone 8 and X series of phones.

According to the report, both Apple and Foxconn have launched an investigation into the matter. Apple had no comment on the matter and Foxconn simply said they take these matters seriously and will act if anything was violated.

Right now, there’s probably no good way to tell if you have defective iPhone parts in your phone. There’s also no way to tell how many devices are affected. It’s also impossible to tell where the affected iPhones were sold. Until Apple and Foxconn finish their investigations, we probably won’t know much more.

For now, if your iPhone is feeling sluggish or out of sorts, the only thing you can do is have Apple look at it. We will try and keep track of this story and update it as we can. Hopefully, Apple will make some sort of statement on this matter in the near future.

