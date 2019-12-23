January 2020 Games with Gold: Batman, Star Wars and more

The year is almost over and that means its’s that time again to find out what Microsoft has in store for Xbox Live Gold members with the January 2020 Games with Gold offerings. While most Xbox gamers should already have the two Xbox One titles, if you don’t now’s your chance to snag them for free. In case you missed them, there are still a couple of days left to get the last two titles from last month. As always, the Xbox 360 games below are Backward Compatible on the Xbox One once they’re available on their respective dates.

Without further ado, let’s check out what the January 2020 Games with Gold Xbox is offering Xbox Live Gold members! Interestingly enough, one of the titles is from the now defunct Telltale Games.

Jurassic World Evolution – Xbox One

December 16 – January 15 (10.11 GB)

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them. Play with life itself to give your dinosaurs unique behaviors, traits and appearances, then contain and profit from them to fund your global search for lost dinosaur DNA. Control the big picture with deep management tools or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey in an all-new narrative featuring iconic characters from across the franchise and decades of Jurassic lore at your fingertips.

Styx: Shards of Darkness – Xbox One

January 1 – 31 (11.13 GB)

Styx returns in a new stealth adventure! Hired for a critical mission, explore and master huge open environments as Styx, alone or in coop with a friend. Assassinate or sneak past enemies – Humans, Elves and Dwarfs – but also much more fearsome, colossal creatures, and experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in your goblin assassin’s arsenal. Spend experience points in assassination, infiltration, magic, to learn new skills and improve abilities. Explore, recover valuable artifacts and ingredients to craft deadly traps and useful items, and create clones of yourself to deceive your enemies!

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season – Xbox One

January 16 – February 15 (18.38 GB)

Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world, and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman. Includes access to all five episodes.

TEKKEN 6 – Xbox 360

January 1 – 15 (7.17 GB)

A large roster of unique characters, fast-paced action, a deep level of strategy, and the rich background story have all helped make the TEKKEN series the top in its genre. TEKKEN 6 has the largest character roster to date, Online VS Battle, and other new content created for the home version. Use the improved, more in-depth character customization options to customize your favorite characters and face off against rivals online!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD – Xbox 360

January 16 – 31 (2.48 GB)

LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy reunites the fun and endless creativity of LEGO with the epic story, heroic characters, and exciting action of the Star Wars universe. In this highly anticipated follow-up game, follow the tongue-in-cheek, brick-based action through all three epic films of the original Star Wars Trilogy.

Are you excited or disappointed about the upcoming January 2020 Games With Gold? What was your favourite Games with Gold for 2019? Let us know which free game(s) you’re looking forward to the most in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.