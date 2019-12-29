[CES 2020] LG introducing new soundbars at CES with a new AI feature

Not everyone has the space for a huge sound system in their house and that’s where soundbars come into play. We’ve reviewed a few soundbars here at Techaeris, including one from LG. Loaded with Dolby Atmos sound, Google Assistant, and more, soundbars are providing great sound in a small package.

At CES 2020, coming to Vegas next week, LG is planning to introduce new soundbars that feature “premium quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality and sleek designs.”

“Our goal has always been to bring better sound to more people and by offering more great products that leverage our successful partnership with Meridian, our latest soundbars help achieve this. High-performance, convenient and very versatile, LG’s newest models will make the premium audio experience accessible to more customers worldwide.” Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video business

LG is continuing its partnership with Meridian and new models will feature the company’s Bass, Space, and Image Elevation audio technologies. Most of LG’s new lineup will also include Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

One new feature coming to some of the new soundbars is AI Room Calibration. This new feature optimizes sound by analyzing tones to assess the dimensions of your room and adjusting the output accordingly — and automatically.

Two of the new LG soundbars are CES Innovation Award winners. Both the SN9YG and SN11RG received the award for their “enhanced sound quality and usability.” The SN11RG is one of LG’s new flagship models and features 7.1.4 channels with two wireless rear speakers which “deliver forward- and up-firing sound for 360 degrees of auditory bliss.”

Are you excited to see the new LG soundbars? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe. Be sure to follow us as we’ll have lots of coverage from CES starting next week!