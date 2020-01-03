[CES 2020] JLab Audio introduces US$30 GO Air true-wireless earbuds

Back in December of 2018, I reviewed the JLab Audio JBuds Air which rang in at an impressive US$50. Those true-wireless earbuds have been a great pair that my wife still uses to this day. For the price, they offered decent sound at an amazing price. Now, JLab Audio is intending to outdo themselves with an even more affordable pair of true-wireless earbuds coming to CES 2020, the GO Air.

True-wireless earbuds have become en vogue lately and honestly, they offer up really good sound even though some wired purists argue the point. JLab does admit that the US$30 price point isn’t going to give you audiophile-level sound but for those who tend to lose earbuds, this price point takes the sting out of a lost pair of buds.

Offering 20+ hours playtime and a wallet-friendly MSRP of US$29.99, GO Air is the smallest true wireless product JLab has ever created. The GO Air features dual connect, incorporating dual microphones that allow the earbuds to be used individually while the other remains in the charging case. Four color options (black, white, navy and army green) will be available in March 2020 at retail stores nationwide and jlabaudio.com. “JLab’s GO Air are the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds we’ve ever designed,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer. “JLab is not slowing down when it comes to providing consumers with accessible, innovative options – and GO Air is a testament to our vision for making true wireless available for everyone. Don’t be fooled by the price, while affordable, these earbuds pack a punch in both battery life, sound, and feature-rich tech including our patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles.” JLab is the #1 true wireless brand under US$100 in the US, a testament to creating products that are not just affordable, but also high quality and packed with features typically found in products double or triple the cost. Featuring a 20% smaller body than JLab’s best-selling JBuds Air, GO Air offers a slimmer profile great for small ears. The longer earbud stem provides a snug in-ear fit and comes with three sizes of gel tips so users can customize the fit to each ear. Focused on convenience and accessibility, the GO Air’s charging case measures under three inches by one inch and is designed with an integrated charging cable. JLab’s patented cable design ensures you never lose the cable or need to find another to recharge your case. Touch sensors let you choose the sound profile to match your personal preference between different sound levels, adjust volume, and answer calls. JLab Audio

Features and specifications of the JLab Audio GO Air are as follows:

5-hour Bluetooth battery life in each earbud + 15 hours in included charging case

Dual Connect

Integrated charging cable in case

370 mAh charging case

Bluetooth 5

EQ3 Sound: Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

3 gel ear tips (small, medium, large)

2-year warranty

Touch Controls: play, pause, track forward, track back, adjust volume

Built-in MEMs microphone: take calls or activate Siri or Google Assistant

IPX4 Sweat Resistance

Auto On and Connect

8mm drivers

What do you think of the JLab Audio GO Air true-wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.