[CES 2020] NEC and Lenovo announce partnership with release of Lavie lineup of PC’s

CES 2020 is just kicking off with Lenovo and NEC announcing a partnership that brings the Lavie line of PCs to the United States. NEC has been around for some time and they have had some products sold here in the US but this partnership is the first time the Lavie line of PCs will be seen here in the United States.

The three new devices cover a range of user experiences, from portability to integrated sound systems for family entertainment. The family of PCs includes two laptops, as well as a desktop and, are also very well designed placing an emphasis on a clean and slick aesthetic.

I strongly believe customers in the US market will appreciate the aesthetic and functionality of these devices. All created in strategic collaboration with leaders in Japanese innovation to bring the best of engineering and design to these products. David Bennett, President and CEO of NEC

Home AIO

The Lavie Home AIO

The Lavie Home All-in-One is an AIO PC for users who want to enjoy high-quality entertainment with family or friends without crouching around a small screen.

Staying true to the portfolio, its design and function blend in perfectly with a home environment. With speakers embedded in the display, the PC is like a piece of glass that can complement your home’s interiors.

The Crystal Sound Display developed by LG Display, a technology leader in TV displays, generates a clear and better-directed sound by vibrating the display.

The high-performance, noiseless immersive display, and voice-operated control also offer the option to use Intel’s Wake On Voice function to control the PC, even when the Windows system is shut down.

Price and availability: Starting at US$1,799.99, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. Details of the Japanese edition will be revealed later. Check out the features and specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz

Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics UHD

Intel Integrated Graphics UHD Memory: 2 x 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4-2666, Dual-Channel

2 x 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4-2666, Dual-Channel Storage: 256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe + 3TB HDD 5400RPM 3.5″

256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe + 3TB HDD 5400RPM 3.5″ Camera: 720p HD

720p HD Audio: Crystal Sound Display, 2.7W+2.7W (Full range:1.5Wx2, tweeter:1.2Wx2) YAMAHA Audio Engine, 4 microphone array

Crystal Sound Display, 2.7W+2.7W (Full range:1.5Wx2, tweeter:1.2Wx2) YAMAHA Audio Engine, 4 microphone array Optical: DVD±R, 9.0mm

DVD±R, 9.0mm Display: 27″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS, LED backlight, 250nits

27″ FHD (1920×1080), IPS, LED backlight, 250nits I/O: x2 USB 3.1 USB Type-C PD 3.0+DP 1.2 HDMI 1.4b SD Card Reader AUX Port

Connectivity: 11ax, 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet

11ax, 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet Weight: 23.37 lb (10.6kg)

23.37 lb (10.6kg) Dimensions: WxDxH: 24.23″ x 11.27″ x 13.52″ (Maximum tilt of display); 615.4mm x 286.1mm x 343.4mm (Maximum tilt of display)

Colors: Fine White

Vega

The Lavie Vega

Looking for a device for office and home? The Lavie Vega packs a punch without compromising on looks. Its Gorilla Glass 6 back cover gives it a reflective deep blue alumite finish. But the glass serves another special function called Smart Light. The Lavie logo at the top has an LED built inside that works like a smart speaker, supported by Microsoft’s Cortana with Modern Standby.

Even when your laptop is closed and on sleep mode, the far-field mic can pick up voice commands and activate Microsoft’s Cortana to kick-start apps. If you use a PC as a music player, Lavie Vega also offers a powerful Yamaha sound system co-designed by Yamaha’s team of leading sound masters.

Price and availability: Starting at US$2,099.99, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. Details of the Japanese edition will be revealed later. Check out the features and specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz

Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD 630

Integrated Intel UHD 630 Memory: 8GB DDR4-266 soldered, Dual-channel

8GB DDR4-266 soldered, Dual-channel Storage: Intel Optane Memory 32GB + Intel QLC 3D NAND SSD 512GB

Intel Optane Memory 32GB + Intel QLC 3D NAND SSD 512GB Camera: HD 720p, IR Camera for Windows Hello

HD 720p, IR Camera for Windows Hello Audio: 2 x 2W YAMAHA stereo speakers, 4 array microphone

2 x 2W YAMAHA stereo speakers, 4 array microphone Battery: 80Wh, MobileMark 2014: 8.3 hrs

80Wh, MobileMark 2014: 8.3 hrs Display: 15.6“ UHD (3840×2160) OLED, 400nits

15.6“ UHD (3840×2160) OLED, 400nits I/O: x2 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2 x2 Thunderbolt 3 / USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2 MicroSD slot AUX Port

Connectivity: 11ax, 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0

11ax, 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0 Weight: 4.06 lb (1.84 kg)

4.06 lb (1.84 kg) Dimensions:

WxDxH: 14.17″ x 9.61″ x 0.73″; 359.8mm × 243.9mm × 18.3mm

14.17″ x 9.61″ x 0.73″; 359.8mm × 243.9mm × 18.3mm Other features: Smart Light

Smart Light Colors: Alumite blue, Gorilla Glass 6 with mirror finished top

Pro Mobile

The Lavie Pro Mobile

The Lavie Pro Mobile is the ultimate device for professionals on the move with its compact design and exceptional portability.

The super lightweight 1.85lbs/837g laptop with a 0.62”/15.5mm ultra-slim body and lift-up hinge keyboard offers portability with a long battery run time of up to 15 hours, in mobile benchmark tests – allowing users to work anywhere at any time. Usually, the design is compromised to pursue durability and weight, but this model ticks all the boxes.

While the top cover is made of Toray’s highly durable racing car grade carbon, the bottom case is made of a light-weight magnesium-lithium array – initially, exclusively used in the aerospace industry and later pioneered by NEC PC for commercial use in 2012. Topped with a magnesium array keyboard case designed by top Japanese craftsmen, the LAVIE Pro Mobile combines beautiful minimalist design with exceptional lightness.

Price and availability: Starting at US$1,599.99, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. Check out the features and specifications:

