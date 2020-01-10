Where is Xur, and what is he selling? Week of January 10-14th

It’s that time again for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?” This weekend, January 10-14th, Xur is over at The Rig landing zone on Titan, so spawn in and make your way towards him. Take a look below to see what exotics Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2.

What is Xur selling this weekend?

Isochronal Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

97 Legendary Shards Black Talon (Sword) – 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards Eternal Warrior (Helmet) for Titan Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants (Leg Armor) for Hunter Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Transversive Steps (Leg Armor) for Warlock Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Three of Coins – 31 Legendary Shards

31 Legendary Shards Invitation Quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Weapon: Black Talon

A powerful sword coming from the “Forsaken” DLC, Black Talon comes with two perks. The first one is called Crow’s Wings which will allow it to fire Void projectiles after two heavy hits. The second perk is Tireless Blade which regenerates ammo on certain kills.

Titan Gear: Eternal Warrior

Also coming over from the original Destiny game, the Eternal Warrior helmet has an interesting perk. The perk Resolute will give you overshield when you use Fist of Havoc. You’re already getting a great defense boost when you activate Fist of Havoc, but getting Eternal Warrior from Xur will make you a bit more invincible.

Hunter Gear: Lucky Pants

While this exotic item comes from the story mission on Titan, you’ll be able to pick it up from Xur this weekend if you don’t have it already. With its Illegally Modded Holster perk, it increases Hand Cannon ready speed and initial accuracy. If you prefer using Hand Cannons in either of your two main weapon slots, definitely add this to your collection.

Warlock Gear: Transversive Steps

Transversive Steps aren’t something new to us, but they will make your Warlock much faster if you put these on. The Strange Protractor perk will increase your sprint speed and automatically reload your energy weapons.

Be sure to join us next week for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?”

Do you guys plan on getting anything from Xur this weekend? Are you enjoying our "Where is Xur?" series? Are you still enjoying Destiny 2?


