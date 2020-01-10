[CES 2020] Suunto 7 premium smartwatch available for pre-order

Earlier this week, Suunto announced the Suunto 7 premium smartwatch. The Suunto 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform and runs Wear OS by Google, combining smart features with Suunto’s sports expertise.

“Today, whether sport is your passion or your lunch-hour escape, we live in a blended life that demands a technology partner who does not sacrifice functionality in sport or everyday use. Suunto set out to overcome the challenge of designing a smartwatch with robust sports watch features, and vice versa, in order to help users get the most out of both their sports and their busy lives. Combining Suunto’s decades worth of versatile sports and outdoor expertise with the helpful smartwatch features from Wear OS by Google provides an incredible opportunity for us to inspire new and expanding audiences to explore their surroundings, wherever those adventures might take them.” Heikki Norta, Chief Digital Officer and President of Connected Devices and Digital Services at Amer Sports Corporation (Suunto’s parent company)

The Suunto 7 has over 70 sport modes, including running, cycling, skiing, surfing, and many more. With a battery life of up to 48 hours, up to 12 while in continuous GPS tracking mode, the premium smartwatch offers offline outdoor maps, allowing users to navigate and track their routes without having to bring their phone along.

The Suunto 7 premium smartwatch collection.

This sports watch also features an ultra-bright OLED touch display with a Gorilla Glass screen, wrist-based control of music playlists, heart rate tracking, a barometer for elevation readings, Google Pay support, personalized coaching from Google Fit, and more.

Features and specifications of the Suunto 7 include:

Bezel: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Watch Case: Reinforced Polyamide

Reinforced Polyamide Strap materials: 24mm Strap (available in assorted silicon, leather and textile)

24mm Strap (available in assorted silicon, leather and textile) Navigation: GPS, Glonass, Galileo

GPS, Glonass, Galileo Battery Life: Up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode or up to 48 hours in daily use

Up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode or up to 48 hours in daily use Water Resistance: 50 meters

50 meters Operating system: Wear OS by Google™

Wear OS by Google™ Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 Platform

Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 Platform Phone support: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Weight: 70g

The Suunto 7 is now available for pre-order on the Suunto website with an MSRP of US$499 and will ship starting January 31st.

What do you think about the Suunto 7 smartwatch? Will you be preordering one or picking it up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out the rest of our CES 2020 coverage.