[CES 2020] Audio-Technica adds ANC truly wireless earbuds to lineup

CES 2020 is officially over but when you spend the week pounding the pavement (and pound we did!), it’s tough to get all the news out during the week. On that note, we’ll have some more CES news over the next week or so as we catch up.

Audio-Technica is one of the leaders for audio equipment for both audiophiles and regular consumers. At CES, the company announced new truly wireless earbuds with the added bonus of having active-noise cancelling (ANC) on board.

The QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW feature next-generation truly wireless technology with newly-designed digital hybrid active noise-cancelling (ANC) electronics. According to the company, this not only offers improved hi-fi sound but also superior noise-cancelling performance.

“The ATH-ANC300TW includes digital hybrid noise-cancellation that places the ANC microphones both in front of and behind the driver, with one of the mics mounted in a unique horizontal configuration within the sound chamber. This enables an ideal balance of ambient noise reduction and audio performance.” Audio-Technica

With Bluetooth 5.0, the QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW earbuds support aptX and other codecs for superior sound. With Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology on board, the earbuds offer up low-latency that ensures that users can stream audio with a stable connection.

Features and specifications of the ATH-ANC300TW include:

Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Driver Diameter: 5.8 mm

5.8 mm Frequency Response: 20 – 25,000 Hz

20 – 25,000 Hz Sensitivity: 106 dB/mW

106 dB/mW Impedance: 14 ohms (unit impedance)

14 ohms (unit impedance) Battery Headphones: DC 3.7V lithium-ion battery Charging case: DC 3.7V lithium polymer battery

Battery Life: Max. approx. 4.5 hours (headphones); Max. approx. 18 hours (headphones + charging case)

Max. approx. 4.5 hours (headphones); Max. approx. 18 hours (headphones + charging case) Charging time: Approx. 1 hour (headphones); Approx. 2.5 hours (charging case)

Approx. 1 hour (headphones); Approx. 2.5 hours (charging case) Type (Microphone): MEMS type

MEMS type Sensitivity (Microphone): -32 dB (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

-32 dB (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz) Frequency Response (Microphone): 50 – 10,000 Hz

50 – 10,000 Hz Polar Pattern (Microphone): Omnidirectional

Omnidirectional Modulation method: FHSS

FHSS Compatible Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Support codec: Qualcomm® aptX™ audio, AAC, SBC

Qualcomm® aptX™ audio, AAC, SBC Weight Headphones (left & right combined): Approx. 14 g (0.5 oz) Charging case: Approx. 50 g (1.8 oz)

Accessories Included: 30 cm (1.0′) USB-A/USB-C charging cable, Eartips (XS, S, M, L), Comply™ foam eartips (M)

In addition to the new earbuds, the company was also showcasing the ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CK3TW truly wireless earbuds. Priced at US$169 and $119 respectively, they offer Bluetooth 5, aptX, auto Power n/Off, Qualcomm cVc Clear Voice Capture, and IPX2 water resistance. The ATH-CKS5TW is compatible with the AT Connect app for further customization while the ATH-CK3TW features the Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus feature. Both models are available for purchase now.

The new Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW truly wireless earbuds with ANC will be available sometime this spring and will carry a suggested price tag of US$249. While we didn’t have a chance to try them out at the show, we should be getting a pair to review in the near future and will be offering up our full thoughts on them.

What do you think of the latest truly wireless earbuds from Audio-Technica? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out the rest of our CES 2020 coverage.