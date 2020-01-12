[CES 2020] Altec Lansing expands into gaming accessories market

Altec Lansing has been making affordable speakers, headphones, and more for a while now. At CES 2020, the company announced that it was entering the gaming accessories market through a partnership with Premier Accessory Group.

“Throughout our storied history, the Altec Lansing brand has been known for responding to consumers’ changing needs with innovative audio technology and hardware. The gaming industry is one of today’s fastest growing markets where we have identified the need for quality and attainable products. Our gaming range is a natural extension to our already existing product line, and we’re excited to have Premier Accessory Group as our partner in this space.” Ike S. Franco, CEO of Altec Lansing

While carrying the Altec Lansing name, the new gaming accessories will be designed and manufactured by Premier Accessory Group. That company has exclusive rights sell Altec Lansing gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, PC speakers, microphones, mobile, PC and console controllers and accessories, and AR / VR solutions in North America.

Altec Lansing had quite a range of their new gaming lineup on display, from headsets to keyboards and mice as well as mobile controllers and Nintendo Switch accessories.

Some of their new gaming accessory lineup includes:

Battle Grounds Slide-Wireless Mobile Device Gaming Controller Wireless side grip controller connects to a mobile device via Bluetooth Superior comfort grip and durability for long gaming sessions Battery allows for 8-10 hours of game time on a single charge Integrated mobile device mount Comfort grip handles adjust for an ergonomic fit to any hand size Multi-platform compatibility download available from Apple App Store & Google Play Universal compatibility designed for use with any IOS or Android device as well as PC and TV set media boxes



Altec Lansing Battle Grounds Slide – Wireless Mobile Device Gaming Controller

AL3000 Gaming Stereo Headset Comfort driven performance for long gaming sessions 7.1 cinematic surround sound immersive audio offers precise accurate sound to gain a competitive edge High sensitivity flip-up microphone enables loud and clear communication LED lighting effects brighten your gaming experience Durable metal-reinforced headband Glasses friendly synthetic memory foam ear cushions 3.5mm headset jack + USB connection allows universal compatibility for PC, console and mobile devices



Altec Lansing AL3000 Gaming Stereo Headset.

MS550 Semi-Mechanical E-Sports Grade Gaming Keyboard Semi-mechanical key switches offer the perfect balance between membrane and mechanical keyboards for ultimate in game precision and accuracy Adjustable RGB lighting lets you select from up to 16.8 million colors Dedicated volume and multimedia controls adjust audio on-the-fly, without interrupting your game.



MS550 Semi-Mechanical E-Sports Grade Gaming Keyboard

The new Altec Lansing gaming accessories lineup will be available at some point during the first quarter of 2020 and will retail for between US$49.99-$59.99.

What do you think about Altec Lansing’s expansion into the gaming accessories market? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out the rest of our CES 2020 coverage.