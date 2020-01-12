[CES 2020] Gigabyte introduces three new gaming monitors

You may or may not be familiar with Gigabyte. Chances are, however, at least one or more components in many of your computers over the past have been made by Gigabyte. The company has been branching out into full-blown systems, including laptops, recently and just announced three new gaming monitors at CES 2020.

The three new gaming monitors from Gigabyte feature IPS and VA display panels with response times as low as 1ms and refresh rates as high as 165Hz. The monitors will come in 27- and 32-inch sizes, in FHD and QHD resolutions, and flat and 1500R curved designs. In addition, all Gigabyte monitors are AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible for smoother gameplay.

The flagship of the series is the Gigabyte G32QC Curved Gaming Monitor. A VA panel with a QHD resolution, 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate, the coolest feature is a built-in KVM switch. In case you are unfamiliar, a KVM switch allows you to hook up multiple systems to it while only having a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor. During our one-on-one demo with Gigabyte, the company demonstrated it working with a smartphone. The KVM switch on the G32QC allows you to mirror your smartphone display to the monitor and then use the mouse and keyboard for typing, gameplay and more. Check it out in the video below:

Specifications of the three new models include:

GIGABYTE G27F FHD, 144Hz with 1ms Response Time 8-bit IPS panel with 120% sRGB FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereos Speakers Stand with Easy Adjustments Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G27QC QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time 8-bit VA panel 1500R with 90% DCI-P3 & HDR Ready FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereo Speakers Stand with Easy Adjustments with Power Board Build-in Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G32QC QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time 8-bit VA panel 1500R 90% DCI-P3 & VESA DisplayHDR 400 FreeSync Premium Pro & G-Sync Compatible Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Stand with Easy Adjustments Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free Built-in KVM



Gaming monitors can be expensive but Gigabyte is making theirs affordable. When they release later this spring, they should be available for as low as US$250 depending on the model. The company has some huge aspirations for its monitor lineup and pricing them affordably should help them meet those goals.

What do you think about Gigabyte’s new gaming monitors? Would you find a built-in KVM switch useful? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to catch the rest of our CES 2020 coverage.