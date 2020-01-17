European Parliament wants a universal charging method which may force Apple’s Lightning connector out

Apple’s Lightning connector has been both a blessing and a curse. With USB Type-C now available, the one distinguishing factor (reversibility) in the Lightning connector is now a moot point. This is one of the reasons members of the European Parliament (EP) are asking the European Commission (EC) for a universal charging method for Europe.

The Lightning connector is Apple‘s proprietary charging solution and the EP wants to standardize a universal charging method for all. Apple has already switched to USB Type-C on some of its iPad models which may point to the company making the switch at some point in the future. Even so, Apple says the proposal from the EP would stifle innovation and disrupt the consumer market.

The European Commission has been campaigning for a universal charging method for the past decade. There were more than 30 types of charger on the market in 2009, but that number has since been reduced to just three. The regulator is determined to cut down on electronic waste being created by obsolete cables, which it estimates generate more than 51,000 tonnes of waste per year. “This is hugely detrimental for the environment,” said European Parliament member Alex Agius Saliba. “A common charger should fit all mobile phones, tablets, e-book readers and other portable devices.” BBC

Goodbye Lightning connector?

Apple could skip USB Type-C altogether and opt to offer only wireless charging eliminating the charging port completely. This process could take a while as this is only a proposal from the EP and would need to go through red tape to pass. So don’t expect any drastic changes straight away. Our thoughts tend to fall on the side of Apple switching to USB Type-C (universal charging) at some point next year and then moving to solely wireless charging a few years after that. But anything can happen.

