Xbox Console Streaming preview now available for Xbox Insiders in supported regions

Major Nelson has just announced that the Xbox Console Streaming preview — not to be confused with Project xCloud preview — is now available for Xbox Insiders worldwide where Xbox One is supported.

Great news for Xbox Insiders globally: Our Xbox Console Streaming preview, the ability to remotely access Xbox One games directly from your console via a mobile device, has expanded to all Xbox One-supported countries. See here for full details https://t.co/DxM1JmjIdU pic.twitter.com/GQdf4nSuCQ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 16, 2020

For those of you unfamiliar with Xbox’s latest initiative, Project xCloud allows you to stream games to your mobile device via the cloud from Microsoft’s servers. The second portion of that allows you to set up your Xbox One console as your own personal xCloud server, giving you full access to any of your installed games on your mobile device.

The announcement today only covers the second part as the Project xCloud preview is only available in the U.S., U.K., and Korea. The Xbox Console Streaming preview, however, is supported in over 40 countries. While we were hoping for a full-blown Project xCloud preview in more countries, Console Streaming isn’t too shabby either. If you have Game Pass and are an Xbox Live Gold member, you likely have a pretty robust collection of games to choose from, including Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and other Xbox favourites.

Here’s how to jump in and get in on the Xbox Console Streaming preview, via Xbox Wire:

You must be an Xbox Insider, in a supported region, with an Xbox One console enrolled in an Xbox One Update Preview ring to participate in the preview. Additional requirements: A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply) A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply) While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone

Download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store.

The app will guide you through setup on your enrolled Xbox One. This includes a test to ensure your home network, console and controller are ready for Xbox Console Streaming: The network test ensures your console’s network connection and setup meet the minimum requirements: NAT type: Open or Moderate Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on For help improving your console’s setup, visit the Xbox Support website For additional support, check out the Game Streaming Support Hub, or visit the Xbox Insiders Subreddit



You may have to wait a bit for the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app to show up on the Google Play store in your country but you can always sideload it. On that note, we’ve been playing around with it for a bit and can confirm, in Canada, at least, that the Console Streaming is live here while Project xCloud remains unavailable in this region.

The Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) Android app when launched in Canada.

We’ll be setting this up a bit later and will add a quick rundown of our experience in setting it up at that time.

