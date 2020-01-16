Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 16-23: “Carte Blanche”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 16-23rd event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in an Offroad vehicle of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, January 16th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on January 23rd.

Festival Playlist/Summer Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Summer Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Maserati MC12 Forza Edition. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Rimac Concept 2.

As for the Horizon Summer Season, 50% completion will snag you the Epic HW Ford Mustang while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Ferrari 166MM.

“Carte Blanche” #Forzathon

Right of Way: Own and drive any Offroad vehicle

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Hair’s Breadth: Earn 2 Awesome Near Miss Skills

Summer #Forzathon January 16-23rd Shop

The #Forzathon January 16-23rd Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the Common 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller for 600FP, the Common 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo for 400FP, the Legendary Regal Wave Emote, and the Epic Ice Cream Van Horn items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Summer Racing Championship

The #Forzathon January 16-23rd event brings some new seasonal races, a new Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary 2008 Maserati MC12 Corsa, the hard-to-find TVR Tuscan, the Epic VW GRC Beetle, the hard-to-find 1967 Chevelle, the new Exclusive HUMMER Open Top, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Cross Country Heroes Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary 2008 Maserati MC12 Corsa vehicle reward.

Cross Country Heroes [Showcase Remix] Motocross Purposes Complete the Showcase Remix to win a Super Wheelspin reward

Motocross Purposes [Playground Games Seasonal] Summer Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find TVR Tuscan vehicle reward

Summer Games [Horizon Seasonal] Van of Steel Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Epic VW GRC Beetle vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Van of Steel [Horizon Seasonal] Flex Your Muscles Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 1967 Chevelle vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Flex Your Muscles [Horizonal Seasonal] Shummer Nights Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: New Exclusive HUMMER Open Top vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Shummer Nights [Seasonal PR Stunt] Wesloch Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Wesloch Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Croft Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Croft Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Outcrop Crest Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Outcrop Crest Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 18, Qualify to complete

