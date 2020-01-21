Entire Half-Life collection free on Steam until Half-Life: Alyx launches in March

Half-Life fans rejoice! Valve is letting Steam users play all Half-Life games absolutely free until Half-Life: Alyx launches in March. Considering Steam is free to join and download, if you want to take a trip down memory lane, you can easily join in on the fun.

Half-Life: Alyx is coming in March, and we're celebrating early by making all past games in the Half-Life series free to play for Steam users, from now until the day Half-Life: Alyx launches! https://t.co/giz801AKfu pic.twitter.com/ndUpN8NDYs — Valve (@valvesoftware) January 21, 2020

The upcoming game takes place between the events of the first and second Half-Life but definitely share story elements and characters. The development team “believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes.”

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. Half-Life: Alyx synopsis

As mentioned on the Steam page, if you already have Steam installed, it’s easy to get started — just click on the game link below to install the games and start playing:

Also included in this bundle and available to play for free are:

