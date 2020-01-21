Xbox adds new titles to Project xCloud preview, 83 games now available

Xbox has been busy as of late. Last week, they announced the expansion of the Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) to all supported Xbox countries. This week, they’ve added a number of new games to the Project xCloud preview in the U.S., U.K., and Korea, bringing the total number of playable games to 83. In case you’re not familiar with the service, it allows you to stream games from Xbox servers in the cloud to your Android device so you can play on the go.
We’ve added new titles to the Project xCloud preview in US, UK and Korea, including "Civilization VI," "Destiny 2" and "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." See here for the full list of preview titles https://t.co/ZxRBW7aEp2— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 21, 2020
As you can see from the Tweet above, the new games include Civilization VI, Destiny 2, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. We also noticed a few other newer additions including Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season, and Superhot.
The full list of games currently available in the Project xCloud preview include:
- Absolver
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKOWN
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert: Standard Edition
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Children of Morta
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears 5
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- GoNNER: BLuBERRY EDiTION
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbour
- HITMAN: Game of the Year Edition
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Killer Instinct
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Madden NFL 20
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Moonlighter
- MotoGP 19
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked
- Portal Knights
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- RAD
- ReCore
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 2
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- Sparklite
- State of Decay 2
- Subnautica
- SUPERHOT
- The Surge
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- TERA
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tracks – The Train Set Game
- Train Sim World 2020
- VAMPYR
- War Thunder
- War Hammer: Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- The Wolf Among Us
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- World War Z
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WreckFest
- WWE 2K20
- Yoku’s Island Express
As mentioned above, the Project xCloud preview is only available in the U.S., U.K., and Korea, but if you are accepted into the preview, you can play any of the above games absolutely free on your Android device with the Game Streaming app. As you can see, there are some pretty heavy hitters on that list…
With all these new additions, all we want to know is this: when will Xbox be expanding the preview to other Xbox supported countries?!?
What do you think about the new additions to Project xCloud? What do you think about the service in general? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Last Updated on