Xbox adds new titles to Project xCloud preview, 83 games now available

Xbox has been busy as of late. Last week, they announced the expansion of the Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) to all supported Xbox countries. This week, they’ve added a number of new games to the Project xCloud preview in the U.S., U.K., and Korea, bringing the total number of playable games to 83. In case you’re not familiar with the service, it allows you to stream games from Xbox servers in the cloud to your Android device so you can play on the go.

We’ve added new titles to the Project xCloud preview in US, UK and Korea, including "Civilization VI," "Destiny 2" and "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." See here for the full list of preview titles https://t.co/ZxRBW7aEp2 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 21, 2020

As you can see from the Tweet above, the new games include Civilization VI, Destiny 2, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. We also noticed a few other newer additions including Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season, and Superhot.

The full list of games currently available in the Project xCloud preview include:

Absolver

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKOWN

ARK: Survival Evolved

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert: Standard Edition

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Children of Morta

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Darksiders III

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears 5

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

GoNNER: BLuBERRY EDiTION

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbour

HITMAN: Game of the Year Edition

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Killer Instinct

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Madden NFL 20

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Moonlighter

MotoGP 19

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Overcooked

Portal Knights

Puyo Puyo Champions

RAD

ReCore

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow Warrior 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization 2

Sniper Elite 4

SOULCALIBUR VI

Sparklite

State of Decay 2

Subnautica

SUPERHOT

The Surge

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

TERA

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2020

VAMPYR

War Thunder

War Hammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

The Wolf Among Us

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

World War Z

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WreckFest

WWE 2K20

Yoku’s Island Express

As mentioned above, the Project xCloud preview is only available in the U.S., U.K., and Korea, but if you are accepted into the preview, you can play any of the above games absolutely free on your Android device with the Game Streaming app. As you can see, there are some pretty heavy hitters on that list…

With all these new additions, all we want to know is this: when will Xbox be expanding the preview to other Xbox supported countries?!?

What do you think about the new additions to Project xCloud? What do you think about the service in general? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

