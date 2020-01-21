SteelSeries adds two new Apex keyboards, Rival mouse to lineup

Gaming peripherals are a big industry and SteelSeries has been in the game for a while now. We’ve reviewed some of the company’s Apex gaming keyboards and Rival gaming mice in the past and a few have even garnered our Top Pick Award. Not content to sit back after the release of their Apex Pro gaming keyboard, SteelSeries is back with two new keyboards and a new Rival gaming mouse.

“There are so many gamers out there that are stuck using boring, traditional office peripherals for gaming. With these new products, we set office products in our sights and sought to retool our cutting-edge technologies and put them into products that are accessible for every gamer. No one should have to be stuck using run-of-the-mill office products for gaming.” Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO

Rival 3 Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries is going bright with this one with new unique and brilliant RGB lighting. The new performance-focused TrueMove Core optical sensor has true 1-to-1 tracking and 8,500 CPI. The mouse switches are also rated for 60 million clicks and it has five onboard memory slots to save different CPI profiles.

SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse.

Features and specifications of the Rival 3 gaming mouse include:

TrueMove Core Optical Sensor with 8,500 CPI and 1-to-1 tracking

Crazy bright RGB lights

Comfortable & durable design

Five on-board CPI profiles

60M click switch durability (the same switches as the Rival 650)

SteelSeries Engine customization

8,500 CPI (counts per inch)

300 IPS (inches per second)

35g Acceleration

77g weight

Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard

The new Apex 3 gaming keyboard features whisper-quiet gaming switches (rated for over 20 million keypresses), 10-zone RGB lighting, anti-ghosting, and is also IP32 water-resistant to save your keyboard from accidental spills. Other features include dedicated media keys, clickable metal roller, a three-way cable routing system, and a high-quality magnetic wrist rest.

SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard.

Features and specifications of the Apex 3 gaming keyboard include:

Whisper-Quiet POM reinforced membrane switches

10-zone RGB lighting

Comfortable & durable design

Dedicated multimedia controls

Three-way cable routing

Gaming grade anti-ghosting

Detachable wrist rest

GameSense

Discord integration, chat notifications

Apex 5 Gaming Keyboard

The Apex 5 features hybrid blue mechanical/membrane switches for added durability and performance. In addition to a premium magnetic wrist rest, media controls, and volume roller, this gaming keyboard also includes a customizable OLED screen.

SteelSeries Apex 5 gaming keyboard.

Features and specifications of the Apex 5 gaming keyboard include:

Hybrid blue mechanical/membrane switches

Standard MX keycaps with 4mm throw

OLED Smart Display

Dynamic per-key RGB lighting

Dedicated multimedia controls with volume wheel

Five onboard profiles

Three-way cable routing

Gaming grade 10-key rollover with anti-ghosting

Premium magnetic wrist rest (similar to the one on the Apex Pro/Apex 7)

Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy chassis

GameSense

Gaming peripherals can be pricey but a couple of the new SteelSeries options are definitely affordable and easy on the wallet. The Rival 3 gaming mouse has an MSRP of US$29.99, the Apex 3 gaming keyboard for $49.99, and the Apex 5 for $99.99. All three are available now.

