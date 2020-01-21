Plugable adds 512GB option to Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD drive line up

Plugable announced a number of new products at CES 2020 and have just announced the addition of a 512GB model to their existing Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD drive line up. The new size offers a more affordable option for consumers and joins the already released 1TB (US$299) and 2TB ($499) models.

With speeds of up to 2400MB/s read and up to 1800MB/s write, the NVMe External SSD drives are perfect for creators and editors. Offering fast scratch storage, the drives allow creators the ability to edit large, hi-res files without suffering from slow transfer speeds. According to Plugable, the 512GB drive can store 85 minutes of ProRes 422 HQ 4K video or 75 minutes of DnXHR HQ 4K video.

The NVMe External SSD drives are compatible with Thunderbolt 3-enabled Windows or Mac computers. Lightweight, the drive weighs a mere 6.1 oz (173g) and is slightly larger than a smartphone. The drive also comes with a plush velvet carrying case to help prevent scratches and damage to the anodized aluminum case. As well, that same aluminum case helps keep the SSD cool while in operation.

Dimensions of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD drive.

Specifications of the Plugable 512GB Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD drive include:

Portable aluminum design

Thunderbolt 3 interface with integrated 18cm/7″ 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable

512GB NVMe Solid State storage with PCIe Gen3 x4 link

Sequential transfer speeds of 2400+ MB/s read and 1800+ MB/s write

36 month warranty

The drive is available for a limited launch discount of US$179, a $20 savings off the MSRP of $199.

What do you think about the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD line up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.