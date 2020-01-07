[CES 2020] Three new Plugable USB-C dock and adapters announced

USB-C is definitely here to stay whether it’s on laptops, smartphones, or computers. As you should be aware, USB-C has many benefits including being able to offer power, video, data transfer, Ethernet, and more through a single connection. Plugable, a leading USB device developer, has just unveiled a new USB-C dock, a USB-C Ethernet Adapter, and a USB-C DisplayPort to dual-HDMI adapter.

Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station.

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ is the most versatile, powerful and accessible docking station in 2020, exceeding limitations of other docking stations on the market. Its unique and exclusive design allows users to connect up to 2 additional 4K displays using either HDMI or DP without the need of external adapters – the first Thunderbolt 3 docking station to offer this functionality. Plugable

Specifications of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station include:

Up to 100W Power Delivery to host

2x DisplayPort 1.4 or 2x HDMI 2.0 ports

When used with compatible Thunderbolt 3 systems can achieve 2x 4K@60Hz displays

When used with compatible Windows USB-C systems, can achieve 2x 4K@30Hz displays

7x USB ports: 1x USB 10Gbps port with BC 1.2 charging, 1x USB 10Gbps port, 5x USB 5Gbps ports

1x SD Card slot

1x Gigabit Ethernet port

1x MicroSD Card slot

1x Combination Audio Input/Output port

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ will be available for US$299 in spring 2020.

Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter

Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter.

The Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter lets users connect 2 4K 60Hz HDMI displays at full native GPU performance to USB-C Windows systems like the new Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 for the first time. Plugable

Specifications of the USB-C DisplayPort to Dual HDMI Adapter include:

DisplayPort 1.4 connection to host laptop

2x HDMI 2.0 output ports: Supports 2x 4K@60Hz HDMI monitors via Multi-Stream Transport (MST) with compatible DisplayPort 1.4 host laptops

The Plugable USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter will be available for US$39.95 in Q2 2020.

Plugable 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter

Plugable 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter.

The Plugable 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter is the best way to upgrade laptops and desktops with faster wired connection speeds. The Plugable 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter is the only 2.5 Gigabit USB solution to launch with an attached USB-C to USB-A adapter, making it possible to easily upgrade any USB SuperSpeed (USB 3.0/3.1) laptop or desktop. Plugable

Specifications of the Plugable 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter include:

Realtek RTL8156 Chipset

USB Connection: USB-C or USB 3.0 with attached adapter. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 / USB 3.1 Gen 1

Transfer Rates: 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T, and 2.5GBASE-T (IEEE 802.3bz) with Auto-Negotiation

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.x, and 7, macOS 10.7 and above, Linux Kernel 3.2 and above

The Plugable 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter will be available for US$49.99 in Q2 2020.

